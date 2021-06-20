Yamaha FZ-X vs XSR 155: How Different Are They?

Retro styled motorcycles are making a comeback in the market and this is evident by the recent launches of these motorcycles. The latest entrant is the Yamaha FX-Z which is derived from the FZ stable. Yamaha already has the retro-styled XSR 155 which is sold abroad but they chose to develop and sell the FX-Z here. They both might seem similar but there’s a lot more to it which sets them apart. Here are some of the key characteristics which set these bikes apart:

Positioning

Yamaha chose to develop their own retro-inspired motorcycle rather than bringing in the XSR 155 for the Indian market. The reason being that the XSR 155 is positioned as a more premium product due to it being based on the MT-15.

The XSR 155 would have easily breached the 1.30 lakh mark which wouldn’t make it a value proposition for the customers. On the other hand, the FZ-X is based on the FZ series helps in pricing it competitively. One more advantage of being based on the FZ is that the FZ-X can leverage the reputation earned by the FZ series over the years.

Engine

The FZ-X shares its powertrain with the FZS which means that you get a similar 149cc single-cylinder engine that produces 12.2bhp and 13.6 Nm of torque mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The XSR 155 on the other hand comes with a 155cc engine that produces 19 bhp and 14.7 Nm of torque mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The XSRV 155 clearly outperforms the FZ-X due to its R15-V3 derived engine.

Chassis

It isn’t just about performance that makes the XSR 155 better than the FZ-X. As mentioned earlier, the FZ-X borrows its underpinnings from the FZ and that means, it employs a single downtube frame. On the other hand, the XSR 155 utilizes the same Delta Box frame that we have witnessed and absolutely loved on the R15 and the MT-15. Needless to say, when push comes to shove, the XSR 155 will easily outshine the FZ-X around the bends.

Features

The XSR 155 is equipped with a single pod instrument cluster with a semi-circle tachometer. The speedometer displays all the vital information however it loses out to the FZ-X in comparison.

The FZ-X comes with a full LED headlamp and tail lamp, a fully digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, Y-connect app for smartphones, a USB charger, ABS and a side stand cut off function.

Suspension

The FZ-X shares its suspension setup with the FZS which means that it gets telescopic forks at the front and seven-step adjustable mono-shock at the rear.

The XSR 155 gets upside-down forks at the front and mono shocks at the rear. This makes the XSR 155 superior in terms of handling and also justifies its premium positioning.

Conclusion

It is a no-brainer that the XSR 155 trumps the recently launched FZ-X in almost every department but India being a price-sensitive market, Yamaha had to take the FZ as a base to carve out a neo-retro roadster for our country. XSR 155’s arrival to our shores seems rather unlikely but a few years down the line, if we are lucky, we might get the XSR 155 after all. Till then, looks like we will have to make do with the FZ-X.