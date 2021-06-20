Hyundai Creta Lands In Russia; Gets AWD And Different Powertrain Options

The Hyundai Creta has been on a roll lately and for all the right reasons. It’s topping the sales charts since its launch and it has captured the heart of the Indian masses. Hyundai also launched its bigger sibling the Alcazar and it’s surely going to be a success due to its familiarity with the Creta. The reason for Creta’s success is due to how well it suits the typical Indian car buyers’ taste.

Manufacturers tweak their product according to the demands of the market and need to gain success and this is why Hyundai has revealed a facelifted version of the Creta for the Russian market. The facelift is based on the current-gen Creta which was launched in India last year.

Coming to the exterior changes, the Russian Creta gets a mesh grille instead of the cascading grille with vertical and horizontal slats which the Indian version gets. This lends a sportier look to the Creta and dare we say suits better to the car. The rear doesn’t get any significant changes other than an addition of few creases around the tail lamp area. The rest of the exterior is similar to the Indian Creta with features such as tri beam LED headlamps, 17-inch diamond-cut alloys wheels and LED tail lamps.

Interior

The interior gets a dual-tone cognac brown theme which is similar to the recently launched Alcazar. It also gets a piano black finish on the centre console. It gets features like a 10.25 inch HD touchscreen with smartphone compatibility, leather-wrapped D cut steering wheel, cruise control, Bose sound system, 7-inch multi-info display and electronic parking brake with an auto hold to name a few.

Powertrain options

The Russian spec Creta gets a completely different powertrain compared to the Indian spec. It gets an option of a 1.6 litre MPi petrol engine which produces 123 horsepower and a 2.0 litre Nu unit which produces 150 hp. Both the engines can be mated to a 6 speed manual or a 6 speed automatic transmission. In addition to different engines, it also gets an option of AWD which would be useful for the snowy conditions of the country. Hyundai has also started testing an extensively facelifted version of the Creta which will be launched as a mid-life cycle update in the future.