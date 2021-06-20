Mahindra TUV300 Facelift Could Be Called Bolero Neo; Launch Expected This September

Mahindra is synonymous with rugged SUVs and the homegrown carmaker has made it pretty evident in the past that it is going to focus solely on the SUV segment rather than foraying in other segments. This seems rather rational, going by how monstrous SUVs have become when it comes to overall popularity. The next product launch from the carmaker should be the XUV700 but the latest reports suggest that it might follow suit with the facelift version of the TUV300. It is also being reported that the TUV300 facelift will be re-branded as Bolero Neo.

More details

Bolero Neo is expected to launch by September 2021 along with XUV700. These launches come under Mahindra’s plan to launch 23 vehicles by 2024.

Engine

The compact SUV is likely to come with a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter diesel engine that should produce 100 HP and 240 Nm. A 5-speed manual gearbox will be paired with the engine. With this, Mahindra also plans to offer an AMT gearbox.

Exterior

By looking at the spied pictures we can see many differences from the previous model. We can notice that the headlamps are bigger with LED daytime running lights. Even the grille and bumper look more premium than before. To meet the current crash test norms there is a height reduction in the bonnet. Not many changes can be seen at the rear. The design taillights, bumper, and spare wheel cover are tweaked.

Interior

From the spied images the interior cannot be seen but we can expect new features which would definitely up the game. It could be equipped with an improved touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, auto AC and cruise control too. The safety features should be the same as the old TUV300, with dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, and ISOFIX anchorage as standard.

This is all we know about the Bolero New (updated TUV300). It will be placed under the XUV300 in the line-up. It could be priced from Rs 8.5 lakh to Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom). Along with its stablemate, it will also rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, Toyota Urban Cruiser and Tata Nexon.