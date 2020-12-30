‘Yamaha FZ-X’ Trademark Registered; ADV Based on the FZ-25 in the Works?

Apart from all the existing motorcycle segments, ADVs seem to be the most popular of the lot. A few years ago, who would have imagined that we will be getting a slew of affordable ADVs? Their huge popularity and the practicality they bring on the table, are the reasons why we are witnessing manufacturers trying their hand at making an ADV. Take KTM for an example, which made its Adventure range even more approachable with the launch of 250 Adventure. And now, it seems like, Yamaha might have some Japanese delight for us as well.

More details

Yamaha has filed a trademark application with the name ‘Yamaha FZ-X’ in India. This name could be utilised by the Japanese brand for its upcoming adventure motorcycle, based on the FZ25 platform.

Render credits: Yogi Sejwal Design

What can we expect?

It only makes sense for Yamaha to enter the segment and eat away a chunk from the pie, which is currently being devoured by the likes of Royal Enfield Himalayan and the Hero Xpulse 200. Yamaha 250cc mill is a single-cylinder, air-cooled SOHC unit which puts down 20.6 bhp and 20 Nm of peak torque and is linked to a 5-speed gearbox. It currently does the job in the FZ-25 range. If you have ever ridden a FZ-25, you might remember its lovely torque spread. This particular engine is so lively in the lower and mid-range that it won’t feel out of place in an ADV-tourer. When you get off the beaten path, the situation starts demanding more torque in the lower rpms, as you make your way through the trails and this is where Yamaha’s 250cc mill could come into its own.

Yamaha could introduce a new bodywork with the FZ-X to make it look business. We hope that they do something about the headlamp setup as well because honestly, the current-gen FZ-25 garnered mixed opinions from the Yamaha fanboys, because of its design philosophy. We can also expect Yamaha to throw in long-travel suspension and spoked-rims as a part of the package. Yamaha could also include a switchable anti-lock braking system (ABS) and Yamaha’s latest Bluetooth connectivity suite. To make it feel home out on the wide-open highways, Yamaha should also include a decently-sized windshield.

The competition in this segment is stiffer than ever. Suzuki too, is rumoured to be working on an ADV-tourer based on the Gixxer 250 while reportedly, TVS too, is eyeing to enter this adventurous segment. If Yamaha wants to stay relevant, the Japanese bikemaker should start living the ADV life!