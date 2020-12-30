Republic Day, 2021 Will See the Unveiling of the Production-spec Tata Gravitas

Tata Motors has grown in popularity in recent years. Not that it didn’t have good products before, but Tata’s strategy now is working wonders for the homegrown carmaker. Along with the market conditions currently coupled with the products in Tata’s current portfolio and the fact that it’s well known to offer top-notch safety, has helped Tata as a brand. From legendary products like the Tata Estate, the Sierra, the Safari, the Sumo to the modern-day practical and safe, comfy cars like the Nexon, Harrier and the Altroz, Tata Motors is on a roll. And that roll will further continue into 2021, with Tata confirming the unveiling of its production-spec Gravitas.

The Gravitas has been in the news for quite some time now. And now, Tata Motors is all set to unveil the production-spec Tata Gravitas on the auspicious occasion of the Republic Day, the 26th of January 2021.

Ever since unveiling the Harrier, Tata Motors gave Harrier a minor upgrade and an automatic gearbox earlier in 2020. Then, the Gravitas made its appearance at the Auto Expo, which was held in February earlier this year. The pre-production model looked macho and people simply loved what met their eyes. Harrier is a premium offering from Tata as a 5-seater option which goes head to head with the likes of the MG Hector and the Jeep Compass. Now, with the Gravitas, Tata is also keen to stamp into the 7-seater segment, wherein the only options until now were the Mahindra XUV 500 and the Toyota Innova Crysta.

Talking about Gravitas, upfront, it features a very Harrieresque look. A split headlamp set up with the LED DRLs which couple up as turn indicators, at the top and the headlights at the bottom. The grille is again reminiscent of the Harrier. On the sides, it will sport newly designed alloy wheels. At the back, a similar Harrier story continues. A black band that runs across the rear, housing the split taillights, with Gravitas embodied above the rear bumper. It is unlikely to feature a floating roofline to accommodate 3rd row of seats.

Talking about Mechanicals, it will be powered by the same 2.0L, 4 cyl, turbo diesel Kryotec engine which does the duties under the hood of the harrier as well, putting out 170PS of peak power and 350Nm of peak torque. It will be mated to a 6-speed manual transmission and a 6-speed automatic unit as well.