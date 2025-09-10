Honda Cars India to Pass Full GST Benefits to Customers, Adds Festive Cheer

Key Highlights
- Full GST reduction to be passed on to customers from September 22, 2025
- Price drops across popular models like Amaze, Elevate, and City
- Customers can combine GST benefits with festive season offers
- Bookings open ahead of Navratras to ensure timely delivery
Introduction
Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), a leading player in the premium car market, has announced that it will fully pass on the benefits of the GST Reforms 2025 to its customers. The revised pricing will take effect from September 22, 2025, but those booking now can lock in both the post-GST reduction and the ongoing festive offers.
The move comes at the perfect time, just ahead of the festive season when demand traditionally spikes. By combining tax savings with special deals, Honda aims to make its cars more accessible while giving buyers an extra reason to celebrate.
What Honda Announced
Honda has confirmed that customers will see substantial savings across its portfolio, from compact sedans to SUVs. Bookings are already open, with deliveries scheduled to begin from Navratras, one of the most auspicious times for car buyers in India.
Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, HCIL, said,
“We welcome the Government’s new GST Reforms 2025 which come at a very timely juncture for the Auto industry. These progressive measures will not only make vehicles more accessible to customers but also provide a strong impetus to festive season demand. As the festive demand peaks, we encourage our customers to book now to ensure timely delivery during auspicious period and avail benefits both on account of GST reduction and current festive offers.”
Price Reduction Across Models
Here’s a snapshot of the expected savings:
Variant-wise price updates will be available with authorized dealerships closer to the effective date.
Why This Matters
This announcement matters for three big reasons:
- Affordability – Lower prices make cars like the Amaze and City accessible to more first-time buyers.
- Festive Boost – With Navratras and Diwali around the corner, Honda is positioning itself to ride the demand wave.
- Customer Confidence – Passing the full GST benefit shows Honda’s commitment to transparency and customer-first policies.
Conclusion
Honda Cars India’s decision to fully transfer GST benefits is a win-win for both the brand and its customers. Buyers not only get to enjoy lower prices but can also stack them with festive discounts — making this one of the most attractive times to purchase a Honda.
With models like the Amaze, Elevate, and City now more affordable, the brand is set to strengthen its presence in both the family car and premium segments this festive season.