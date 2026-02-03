Yamaha EC-06 Launched in India at Rs 1.68 Lakh With 169 km Range

Yamaha has finally taken its first proper step into Electric Scooters in India with the launch of the EC-06. This moment has been a long time coming for the brand, especially when you consider how strong Yamaha’s presence has been in the two-wheelers space through the years. The EC-06 is priced at Rs 1.68 lakh ex-showroom and is currently available only in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Sales are being taken care of through the premium Blue Square dealerships of Yamaha.
The EC-06 is not a ground up Yamaha product. It is developed along with Bengaluru-based startup, River and shares its base with the River Indie. In fact, the scooter is manufactured at River’s Hoskote facility in Karnataka, even though it carries a Yamaha badge. At launch, it is offered in a single Bluish White colour.
It uses a 4kWh battery combined with an electric motor generating 6.7kW and 26Nm. The top speed is rated at 79kmph which is sufficient for riding around the city, but lower than the River Indie. Yamaha has an IDC certified range of 169km. Charging is done using a standard home charger and takes about eight hours for complete charge. There is no fast charging option available.
For durability, the battery comes with a warranty of three years or 30,000 km. The motor and battery are IP67 rated, and other electronic components have an IP65 rating, which helps in Indian weather conditions.
Daily usability is a great focus. The EC-06 gets three riding modes, reverse assist, telescopic front suspension and a rear monoshock. The braking is taken care of by 200mm disc brakes at both ends with CBS, not ABS. The colour LCD also supports smartphone connectivity via Yamaha’s Motor Connect R app, and all lighting is LED
Storage is less than the Indie at 24.5 litres under the seat, along with a small front cubby. Slimmer panels help to keep weight at 132kg. Depending on the state, the on-road price is close to Rs 1.85 lakh.
At Rs 22,000 more than River Indie, the EC-06 is a premium option. It may not be chasing outright performance but it certainly marks the entry of Yamaha into India’s electric scooter space.