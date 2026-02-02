Skoda Slavia Facelift Spied Again in India, New Design Details and Major Feature Updates Expected

The Skoda Slavia has been spotted testing again, and this time the test car reveals more clearly where the sedan is headed next. The facelifted Slavia is now spied several times, and with each new sighting, the picture becomes clearer. Skoda is clearly taking its time to fine-tune the update before launch.
From the outside the changes are subtle, but apparent. The latest spy shots reveal a revised front end, which is familiar but fresh. The largest visual change is the connected LED ribs in the grille, as we have recently seen on the Kushaq facelift. These light elements give the Slavia a more premium look without altering the overall character.
Other exterior updates expected include:
- Reworked front and rear bumpers
- Slightly updated (butterfly) grille
- New design alloy wheels, probably 16-inch
- Revised detailing LED tail lamps
- Illuminated Skoda lettering at the rear
Monte Carlo variants could obtain red brake callipers as can be seen on the test cars. There is also talk of rear disc brakes being offered with the 1.5 TSI versions, which would be a welcome addition.
Inside, buyers can expect a richer feature list than the current model. While the layout of the cabin will be familiar, buyers can expect more equipment to be offered from lower variants. A panoramic sunroof is also expected, along with improvements to the infotainment system. However, the test cars do not show any signs of ADAS hardware or 360-degree camera modules.
On the mechanical side, the Slavia will have the same engines:
- 1.5-litre TSI petrol with 148 bhp
- 1.0-litre TSI petrol with 114 bhp
Both engines will remain unchanged in terms of performance. The 1.5-litre version is expected to receive a wet clutch DSG gearbox, which should make it more durable in the long run. For the 1.0-litre TSI, an 8-speed torque converter automatic could also be on the cards, similar to what was recently introduced on the Kushaq facelift. Braking hardware in different variants could also receive an upgrade.
With the Slavia facelift being spied again and again, it is quite clear that Skoda is focused on design polish, better features and small but meaningful upgrades. For existing fans and new buyers, the upcoming Slavia refresh appears to be a well thought out step into the future without disturbing what already works.