Mercedes-Benz confirms the CLA EV for India in April 2026 with up to 790km range, 800V fast charging

When a long familiar name makes a comeback, it always creates curiosity. Mercedes-Benz is preparing to bring back the CLA badge in India, but this time with electric power. The CLA EV will officially debut in April 2026, and it will play an important role in Mercedes-Benz’s India strategy.
This new electric CLA will replace three models at once. It replaces the old A-Class sedan – at the same time, it fills the gap left by the discontinued EQA and EQB electric SUVs. That makes it the new gateway into Mercedes-Benz’s lineup of electric vehicles in India.
The CLA EV is based on Mercedes-Benz’s new MMA platform, which has been developed only for electric vehicles. Internationally, it is offered with two versions, but India is expected to get the CLA 250+.
Powertrain details to be expected from India
- 85 kWh battery pack
- Rear-mounted electric motor
- Rear-wheel drive layout
- Power output of around 268hp
- Torque of 335 Nm
- Claimed range of up to 790 km on WLTP
- 0 to 100 kmph in around 6.7 seconds
Fast charging is a major highlight. The CLA EV uses an 800-volt electrical system and supports DC fast charging up to 320 kW.
Design remains sleek and modern. It gets a closed front grille with illuminated Mercedes stars, connected LED lighting at the front and rear, flush door handles and aerodynamic alloy wheels varying between 17 and 19 inches. Boot space is rated at 405 litres, and there is also a 101-litre frunk.
Inside, the cabin is all tech-focused. Features include
- 10.25-inch digital driver display
- 14-inch central touchscreen
- Optional Front passenger screen
- Panoramic glass roof
- Heated and powered front seats with memory
- Head-up display (optional)
- MBUX system with voice commands, Google-based navigation and wireless smartphone connectivity
- Burmester sound system (optional)
Safety equipment is strong as well. The CLA EV is equipped with eight airbags, 360-degree camera, blind spot monitoring, level 2 ADAS, tyre pressure monitoring, electronic parking brake and much more. It has already received a 5-star rating in Euro NCAP.
The CLA EV is expected to be priced at around Rs 60 lakh ex-showroom. In India, it will be competing with premium electric models such as the Tesla Model Y, Kia EV6 and BMW i4.
With long range, fast charging, strong safety and a familiar Mercedes badge, the CLA EV is all set to be a key electric sedan for Indian buyers looking at the luxury EV space.