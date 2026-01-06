Yamaha celebrates 70 years with special pricing on the R15 series – Prices drop by Rs 5,000, starting at Rs 1.50 lakh

Yamaha has quietly provided buyers with a nice reason to smile in early 2026. As a part of its 70th anniversary celebrations, the brand has slashed prices of the popular R15 range in India by Rs 5,000. It is not a loud announcement, but for a motorcycle that already sells well, this is a small cut that makes a big difference.
With the new pricing in place, the Yamaha R15 S starts at Rs 1,50,700 ex showroom Delhi. The R15 V4 is priced at Rs 1,66,200 and the more premium R15 M is priced at Rs 1,81,100. These revised prices are expected to be valid for a limited period, so buyers who were sitting on the fence might find this the right time to act.
The R15 has always been different in the 150 to 160cc range. It looks sharp, is sporty and rides more like a small supersport than a regular commuter bike. Even after several years in the market, it still feels special, especially for young riders who are upgrading from smaller motorcycles.
What Yamaha has not changed is the mechanical package. The R15 continues with the same 155cc single cylinder, liquid cooled engine that produces 18.4hp and 14.2Nm of torque. It is paired with a six speed gearbox and is known to be smooth, rev friendly and surprisingly fuel efficient. The engine works well both in the city and on open highways.
There are some obvious differences between the variants.
The R15 S is the most affordable of the three. It has older styling and a one-piece seat which makes it a bit more comfortable for day-to-day use.
The R15 V4 adds sharper R7 inspired design, split seat, upside down front forks, traction control and more colour options.
The R15 M is at the top with a TFT display, standard quickshifter, premium paint schemes and Yamaha Racing graphics. The Icon Performance version is slightly more expensive, only due to its exclusive colour.
This price cut also follows a reduction in price that had been made by Yamaha earlier due to GST changes, and making the R15 a lot more accessible than it was previously. For a bike that has crossed over one million units made in India, this move is a thank you to loyal riders.
There is also some excitement brewing with the future. Yamaha has patented the R2 in India, which is a hint that a bigger and more powerful sibling is coming later this year.
In the end, the R15 is still what it always was. A little motorcycle with a huge racing heart, now made a tad easier to own. For many riders, that is more than enough reason to pay attention.