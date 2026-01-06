Yezdi Adventure & Roadster Go Online: Now Buy Jawa Yezdi’s Best-Selling Bikes on Amazon & Flipkart

Buying a motorcycle in India has been slowly becoming easier and now, Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles is taking one more step in this direction. The brand has announced that the updated Yezdi Adventure and Yezdi Roadster can now be purchased online at Amazon and Flipkart. This means that riders can book their motorcycle with a few clicks, while still having proper showroom support at the final stage.
This is not the first time that Jaway Yezdi has tried online sales. The company has previously listed its motorcycles on Flipkart followed by Amazon. With the strong demand for the 2025 models for the festive season, the brand has now gone further with this digital route to make its most popular bikes more accessible.
What this actually does is to simplify the first step of buying. Customers can go to Amazon or Flipkart, choose the Yezdi Adventure or Roadster and pay the ex showroom booking amount online. After that, the nearest authorised dealer gets in touch and takes over the rest of the process.
Here is how the online purchase works.
- Customers make payment of booking amount on Amazon or Flipkart
- A local authorised dealer confirms the order
- Remaining on road payment is completed at the dealership
- Registration and insurance are handled by the dealer
- Final delivery happens through the showroom
Accessories and add on’s are not included in the online checkout and must be purchased from the dealership.
One of the biggest benefits of purchasing through these platforms is access to bank and card offers. Amazon is offering cashback of upto Rs 6,500 on select credit cards, along with five percent cashback with Prime users using Amazon Pay ICICI credit cards. There are also no cost EMI options up to six months. Flipkart is offering bank discounts of up to Rs 10,000 and credit card cashback of up to Rs 4,000.
The service is currently live in 44 cities with the support of 55 dealers. This includes major regions across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, West Bengal, Odisha and several other states.
Apart from the Yezdi Adventure and Roadster, the full Jawa lineup is also available online. This includes the Jawa 350, 42, 42 FJ, 42 Bobber and the Perak.
On top of that, buyers can also find other made in India motorcycles such as Bajaj built Triumph and KTM models, the Hero Xpulse 210, Hero Xtreme 160R 4V, and the Harley Davidson X440.
All the Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles sold through this route are covered under Ownership Assurance Programme. This includes a four year or 50,000 km standard warranty, extended warranty options up to six years, roadside assistance that can be extended to eight years and a five year AMC package.
In simple words, online booking has just eliminated the waiting and visiting part. The actual buying experience still remains personal, handled by the showroom. For riders who are comfortable shopping online but still want proper delivery and support, this feels like a sensible middle path.