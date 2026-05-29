Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella Top-End E3 Variant Launched At Rs 23.60 Lakh

Toyota has finally launched the Urban Cruiser Ebella in India after months of waiting. The electric SUV was first showcased in concept form at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, while the production version was revealed in January 2026. Toyota has now announced the price of the top-end E3 variant at Rs 23.60 lakh ex-showroom. Prices for the lower E1 and E2 variants are yet to be revealed.
For Toyota, the Ebella is a crucial model as it becomes the company’s first fully electric SUV for the Indian market. It shares its base with the Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara, but Toyota has given it a different design and feature packaging.
The E3 variant comes with a 61 kWh battery pack paired with a front mounted electric motor.
Key specs-
- Power output is 172 hp
- Torque stands at 189 Nm
- Claimed range is 543 km on single charge
Toyota is offering both AC and DC fast charging support with the SUV. The company has also included connected charging functions through its i Connect platform. Owners can check charging status, battery details and charging schedules remotely.
Design and road presence
The Ebella follows Toyota’s latest ‘Urban Tech’ styling philosophy. The SUV gets a clean front design with sharp lighting elements and a strong upright shape.
Key design highlights –
- Hammerhead style front design
- LED headlamps and DRLs
- 18 inch alloy wheels
- Dual tone paint options
- Thick body cladding for SUV look
Toyota is also offering the SUV in multiple colour choices –
|Monotone Colour Options
|Dual Tone Colour Options
|Bluish Black
|Cafe White with Black Roof
|Cafe White
|Sportin Red with Black Roof
|Gaming Grey
|Enticing Silver with Black Roof
|Sportin Red
|Land Breeze Green with Black Roof
|Enticing Silver
The overall styling feels modern but still keeps the traditional SUV feel intact.
Cabin and feature list
Toyota has packed the Ebella with many premium features. The cabin gets a dual screen layout with connected technology and comfort features.
Here are the key features on offer –
- 10.25 inch digital instrument display
- 10.1 inch touchscreen infotainment system
- Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Ventilated front seats
- Ambient lighting with 12 colour options
- Panoramic sunroof
- JBL sound system
- Sliding and reclining rear seats
- Wireless phone charger
Overall, Toyota has kept the dashboard simple and user-friendly with a modern touch, and that could work well in its favour!
Safety and driver assistance
Safety equipment on the Ebella is quite comprehensive with –
- Level 2 ADAS package
- Seven airbags
- 360 degree camera
- Electronic stability control
- ABS and brake assist
- High strength body structure
Toyota has also included features like adaptive cruise control and lane support functions with the ADAS system.
Toyota is offering extra ownership benefits
Now, coming to one of the most important aspects, the ownership experience. Toyota has backed the Ebella with several benefits and support programs for EV buyers.
- 8 year battery warranty
- Assured buyback plans
- Battery as a Service option
- Finance schemes for buyers
The company says it already has hundreds of EV-ready service points across India, along with trained EV technicians.
Toyota Ebella vs Maruti e Vitara
|Model
|Battery
|Range
|Price
|Toyota Ebella E3
|61 kWh
|543 km
|Rs 23.60 lakh
|Maruti e Vitara Alpha
|61 kWh
|Similar
|Around Rs 20 lakh
The Toyota version costs around Rs 3.5 lakh more than the Maruti e Vitara even though both models share many parts and are built at the same plant.