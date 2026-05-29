Tesla Model Y Premium RWD Launched In India At Rs 50.89 Lakh

Tesla has expanded its India lineup with a new and more affordable version of the Model Y. The company has launched the Model Y Premium Rear Wheel Drive at Rs 50.89 lakh ex-showroom. The deliveries are anticipated to start from July 2026.
This new variant now becomes the entry point into Tesla ownership in India. It is priced Rs 11.1 lakh lower than the six-seat Model Y L Premium AWD, which continues in the lineup at Rs 61.99 lakh.
Tesla has also discontinued the previous Long Range Premium RWD model. That version carried a price tag of Rs 67.89 lakh.
Tesla Model Y India price table
|Variant
|Price
|Claimed Range
|Model Y Premium RWD
|Rs 50.89 lakh
|500 km
|Model Y L Premium AWD
|Rs 61.99 lakh
|681 km
Range and performance details
Tesla claims the new Rear Wheel Drive version can deliver up to 500 km range on the WLTP cycle. The SUV is also fairly quick for daily and highway driving.
Key highlights –
- 0 to 100 kmph in 5.9 seconds
- Top speed of 201 kmph
- Rear wheel drive setup
- Fast charging support up to 175 kW
Under optimal charging conditions, the SUV can recover nearly 238 km of range in just 15 minutes using Superchargers.
The India spec battery details have not been officially announced, but the international versions feature a 64 kWh battery pack and rear-mounted electric motor.
Cabin and feature list
Tesla has also updated the cabin layout for this version. There are two interior themes to choose from –
- All Black interior
- Zen Grey cabin finish
The dashboard features a 16-inch touchscreen display with updated software and enhanced responsiveness. There’s also an 8-inch display for rear passengers.
Other important features include:
- Panoramic glass roof
- Ambient lighting
- Wireless phone charging
- Powered tailgate
- Ventilated front seats
- Acoustic glass insulation
- Power folding rear seats
Tesla claims the SUV offers cargo capacity of up to 2,138 litres, making it practical for family use as well.
Model Y L still continues
This new variant will be sold alongside the larger Model Y L Premium AWD.
That version comes with:
- Six seat layout
- Dual motor AWD system
- 681 km claimed range
- 0 to 100 kmph in 5.0 seconds
The long wheelbase version is designed more for buyers looking for extra passenger space and higher range.
Tesla expanding in India
Tesla is also increasing its presence across India. The company recently opened a new experience centre in Bengaluru at Whitefield.
Tesla now has active centres in:
- Mumbai
- Delhi
- Gurugram
- Bengaluru
The company is also offering home charging support and after-sales services for buyers in India.