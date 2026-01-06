BIG NEWS FOR RIDERS! KTM Drops MASSIVE New Year Deal on 390 Adventure — Free Accessories & 10-Year Warranty Inside

Sometimes, the beginning of a new year brings more than resolutions. For riders who have been considering buying an adventure motorcycle, KTM has added another little reason to take the plunge. The brand has announced a limited period offer for the New Year on the KTM 390 Adventure and the KTM 390 Adventure X, which will make ownership more rewarding without altering the bike itself.
Under this offer, buyers receive genuine KTM accessories of Rs 10,000 for free. Along with that, KTM is also providing up to 10 years extended warranty which normally costs Rs 2,650. Together, these benefits add real value, especially for riders who plan to keep their motorcycles for a long time and actually use them the way adventure bikes are meant to be used.
The accessory pack is utilitarian rather than flashy. Every item has been selected to enhance the daily riding, touring comfort, or off-road usability.
Here’s what comes with the bike:
- Headlamp protector to shield the light during rough rides
- Mudflap extension to keep slush and dirt in check
- Lower fender for better protection on broken roads
- Centre stand, always handy on long tours
- Touring seat designed for improved long-distance comfort
- KTM bike cover for everyday protection
- 10-year extended warranty for added peace of mind
These accessories are factory approved and they fit the character of the 390 Adventure range well. They are the kind of additions that most owners eventually buy anyway, which makes the offer feel real as opposed to promotional.
Mechanically, nothing is different. Both the KTM 390 Adventure and the Adventure X carry on with the same 399cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. It generates 46 hp and 39 Nm of torque and comes with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike remains quick, responsive and capable on highways, while still easily manageable on trails and rough roads.
This offer comes at an interesting time. The current 390 Adventure models are approaching the latter end of their lifecycle, with KTM likely to introduce a smaller engine in the future to take advantage of lower tax brackets. For those buyers who prefer the stronger 399cc motor, this may be one of the best times to buy.
The New Year benefits are available across authorised KTM dealerships in India for a limited period of time. There is no price hike, no deletion of features and no compromise involved.
All in all, KTM is allowing riders to begin their adventure journey with improved equipment, extended warranty cover and a bit more confidence. Sometimes, that’s all you really need to say yes to the road ahead.