‘XPRES’ – Tata’s Exclusive Brand For Fleet Owners

Tata Motors has been in the news quite a lot lately and for all the good reasons. After the launch of the Dark editions for the Altroz, Nexon, Nexon EV and the Harrier, Tata today announced the launch of a new exclusive brand called ‘XPRES’. This brand has been introduced exclusively for Tata’s fleet customers and will carry a ‘T’ permit.

More Details

Targeted at mobility services, corporate and government fleet customers XPRES brand will cater to the specific needs of fleet and taxi owners. It will offer products at a lower cost of ownership without compromising on passenger safety and comfort. To differentiate the brand from the regular Tata cars for the ‘New Forever’ range, the XPRES cars will carry an exclusive ‘XPRES’ badge.

Official Statement

Announcing the launch of the XPRES brand, Mr Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “We are delighted to launch the Xpres brand which will introduce smarter, future-ready mobility solutions to cater for the special needs of all fleet customers – government, corporates, and mobility services. Electric Vehicles deliver a very low cost of ownership, with minimal maintenance, at the same time offer a very comfortable and pleasant drive. This makes them an ideal choice for intra-city mobility services. Tata Motors remains deeply committed to supporting the Government’s emphasis on green mobility. Currently, we have over 1,700 electric sedans successfully operating in the fleet segment. The launch of our forthcoming ‘XPRES-T’ EV Sedan, will create a new benchmark for urban shared mobility and will include a comprehensive captive charging solution provided by our partner, Tata Power. This will enable higher utilisation and increased income for our fleet customers.”

Tata XPRES-T EV

The first car that will be launched under the XPRES brand is the XPRES-T EV. The electric sedan is based on the Tata Tigor EV and will be offered in two range options i.e. 213 km and 165 km (ARAI – certified range). The XPRES-T EV packs a high energy density battery of 21.5 kWh and 16.5 kWh and can be charged from 0- 80% in 90 mins and 110 mins, respectively, using fast charging or can also be normally charged from any 15 A plug point, which is easily available and convenient. In terms of safety, all variants of the car will have dual front airbags, ABS with EBD as standard. On the inside, the interior will have a premium black finish, along with automatic climate control as a standard for passenger comfort.