The Audi e-Tron Will Be Offered With Curated Ownership Packages

Audi India is launching the e-tron and the e-tron Sportback in India on 22nd July. Before its launch, Audi has announced a specially curated ownership plan for their customers. To provide a hassle-free ownership experience, Audi has designed Special Service Plans, extended warranty and buyback offers. These plans have been introduced in order to make the e-tron an attractive proposition for potential buyers.

More Details

Under this curated package, Audi will offer a choice of Special Service plans ranging from 2 years to 5 years. A standard warranty of 2 years and a High Voltage Battery warranty of 8 years or 160,000 KM whichever is earlier is also available. Customers can also avail extended warranty across a period of 2 years or 3 years which is additional to the standard 2-year warranty. Customers can also choose from 4 years or 5 years of Comprehensive Service Plans. The Comprehensive Service plan will cover the costs of the service, periodic maintenance of brakes and suspension and also the cost of the extended warranty.

Official Statement

Commenting on this announcement, Mr Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “We are fully geared to launch the Audi e-tron 50, the Audi e-tron 55 and the Audi e-tron Sportback 55 in India and want to ensure that our customers have the best ownership experience. A very important aspect of this will be After-sales service and we are excited to announce these bespoke plans that will go a long way in enriching the EV experience for our Customers. Transitioning to electric mobility will be a journey and we want to make this stress-free at every step of the way.” Mr Dhillon further added, “Customer Centricity is at the core of all our plans, and with the selection of these packages our customers can enjoy the exhilarating experience of the Audi e-tron without any anxiety of service and residual value. Manpower across the Audi network has been trained by Audi certified trainers to ensure the efficient upkeep of our EV’s. Audi believes that the future is electric and we have a very meticulously structured strategy to get there. This is just the beginning!”

Other Offerings

Audi is also promising a best in the class buyback offer where the customers will be offered an attractive buyback price if they decide to sell or upgrade their e-tron within 3 years from the date of purchase. In addition, there is a complimentary 5 years Road Side Assistance service that offers peace of mind to customers by providing them with the assurance of having company-trained assistance on call in the unlikely event of their Audi e-tron or Audi e-tron Sportback needing mechanical intervention whilst on the road.

Well, the term “the future is electric” is being thrown around a lot these days and Audi India is leaving no stones unturned to stand true to the term.