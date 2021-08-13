Would You Consider Buying A CNG Brezza?

Maruti-Suzuki has quite a few CNG offerings up their sleeves in the form of the Alto, Wagon R, Ertiga and the Celerio. We had recently reported that the CNG Swift and Dzire are in the works and will be launched soon. In fact, Maruti-Suzuki is planning to add the CNG option to all the cars sold via their Arena showrooms and this includes the Vitara Brezza as well.

Vitara Brezza CNG

The Vitara Brezza needs no introduction it has been one of the top-selling compact SUVs in the Indian market. While Maruti-Suzuki has a considerable fleet of CNG cars with the Swift and Dzire joining the line-up soon, it only makes sense that the Brezza also gets the option. The CNG Vitara Brezza will have the same 1.5L K-series petrol engine that produces 105 hp and 138 Nm torque. However, like all other S-CNG cars, the power delivery will be a little lower when running on CNG. The S-CNG Brezza is likely to be offered in the LXi and the VXi variants.

2022 Vitara Brezza

We all can agree that the styling of the Brezza is dated and it needs a thorough uplift. The changes in the 2020 facelift were not as significant and has left consumers wanting for more given the choice they have from other car manufacturers. The Vitara Brezza will be getting an update soon and we expect to narrow the gaps it has to be at par with the competition. What remains to be seen is if this will be just a cosmetic update or will there be some mechanical changes as well. Wouldn’t it be great if there was a turbo petrol engine option with the Brezza?

Maruti-Suzuki Future Plans

Given the rise in fuel prices and the Indian government bringing in stricter emission norms, Maruti-Suzuki is focussing on improving their S-CNG and Hybrid engines along with some electric offerings as well. So far there are no reports of extending the S-CNG option to the Nexa range, there are a few Nexa products that would be a hit in the Indian market. As for electric cars, Maruti does not seem to be in a hurry to launch the electric range. The Wagon R EV has been in its testing phase for a long time and we would love to see it on the roads.