GWM’s Indian Voyage Sails Ahead As It Registers ‘Aure’ Trademark

Great Wall Motors (GWM), a Chinese Automaker had showcased a wide range of SUVs at the Auto Expo 2020. The company had signed an MoU with Maharashtra Government and acquired the General Motors manufacturing facility in Talegaon. But due to the rising tensions between India and China on borders has put Great Wall Motors Indian voyage on hold. With the easing of tensions at Indo-China borders, GWM has managed to get FDI approvals from the Government of India. The company has changed its strategy and is now aiming to bring products via CBU and CKD route.

Great Wall Motors in India

Great Wall Motors has already established a research centre in Bengaluru, Karnataka with a special focus on Autonomous Driving System, Hybrid Control Unit, Vehicle Control Unit, and Battery Management System. The brand’s official website has also gone live in India, which shows images of the Haval F7 SUV. GWM will start its innings with the Haval brand, which is known for making SUVs.

Aure trademark

The company has recently trademarked the ‘Aure’ name in India for a new product, which is most likely to be launched under the Haval nameplate. The company could also introduce the ORA electric vehicle brand, as the demand for EVs is on the rise in India. For people not in the know, GWM had showcased the ORA R1 – the world’s cheapest electric car at Auto Expo 2020.

Future Plans

GWM could use the Aure name for its first SUV for the Indian market. Previous reports suggest that the Chinese brand will rely on a D segment SUV and a B segment electric hatchback or an SUV. GWM is focusing on cleaner technologies – a hybrid, electric as well as hydrogen fuel-cell technology.

This could help the Chinese brand to differentiate itself from others in the highly competitive market. It is expected that the D-segment SUV could come under the Haval nameplate with a hybrid powertrain. GWM showcased its Haval lineup in the Auto Expo which included the F9 concept with a 2.0L turbo petrol engine, F5 SUV and F7X SUV as well. They also showcased the hydrogen cell technology which could be highly useful in the future.