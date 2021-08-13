Skoda India Commences Deliveries Of The Kushaq 1.5 TSI

Skoda stepped into the highly competitive compact-SUV segment riding in on its Kushaq. Needless to say, the Kushaq is the most important product in the Czech carmaker’s Indian portfolio. The Kushaq was launched with two petrol engines. The 1.0 TSI 3-cylinder turbo petrol serves as the entry-level engine while the 1.5 TSI 4-cylinder turbo petrol unit serves as the perfect match for the enthusiasts. And now, Skoda India has announced that it has commenced deliveries of the recently launched 1.5L TSI-powered Kushaq SUV.

The car went on sale in the Indian market on June 28th and is available across all the authorised Skoda Auto India dealerships across the country.

Official statement

Commenting on this, Mr. Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Škoda Auto India said, “We are extremely thrilled to commence the deliveries of the 1.5L TSI Kushaq to customers. The fact that the 1.5L TSI engine can deliver 150 PS and 250 Nm of torque with a fuel efficiency of 17.95 kmpl is an incredible testament to the power of TSI and the technologically advanced ACT system. The Kushaq is a vehicle specially designed and Made in India. We are overwhelmed by the outstanding response to the car across India. I urge more and more customers to visit our showrooms and test drive the vehicle.’’

Specs and features

The Kushaq is the first product launched under Skoda Volkswagen auto’s India 2.0 strategy. It is based on Volkswagen’s MQB AO(IN) platform. . It comes with two TSI petrol engine options which come mated to a manual and an automatic transmission. The 1.0 TSI churns out 115Ps and 178Nm of torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The other engine is the 1.5 TSI which churns out 150Ps of power and 250Nm of torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual or a 7 speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The Kushaq gets features like ESC, TCS, HLA, 6 airbags, LED lights, 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, 17-inch alloy wheels, wireless android auto and apple carplay connectivity, wireless charging, cruise control, ventilated seats, sunroof and connected car technology to name a few.