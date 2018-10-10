Why Mercedes Benz India Still Leads the Premium Segment Market in India?

Mercedes Benz shared their sales statistics for the first three quarters of this year, that is January to September 2018 and the numbers are great. The German carmaker is still at the number one spot in the premium segment and has sold a total of 11,789 units, which is more than what they managed to sell in the entire year of 2014. The carmaker has been on the number one spot for quite some time now which makes us wonder why Mercedes has been the best seller in this segment, some of the reasons are:

The star:

The brand image that Mercedes has created is one very strong reason why people choose the cars offered by Mercedes Benz. The brand has a very interesting history of over a century and people want to be a part of that history and want to have a piece of such an automotive icon.

Aftersales Network:

Mercedes Benz has a wide dealership network with a presence in about 45 Indian cities with 94 outlets. Moreover, the brand has 7 AMG performance centres set-up in major metropolitan cities catering to AMG customers and creating a service differentiation. Also, the ‘My Mercedes, My Service’program launched in 2016, aims to completely redefine the after-sales experience by digitalizing service process.

Continuous Updates and New Models:

The company continuously updates its cars and brings them in the Indian market much faster than the rivals do, for example, the all-new C-Class was launched in India about only 5 months after the global launch. That is quite quick considering the car is now manufactured locally for which huge investments had to be made. Moreover, the company keeps offering new models for the Indian market, they already have launched ten new cars in the first three quarters of the year and we can expect more launches till the end of the year.

Also Read: Mercedes Launches The New G63 AMG SUV In India For Rs. 2.19 Crore Ex-Showroom India

Many other factors like the built quality, ergonomics and much more can be factored in for the brand’s great performance, but these three factors do stand out the most and this may be why Mercedes has been and will continue to be the leader in the premium segment in our country. Below is an image gallery of their latest offering, the G 63 AMG which was launched quite recently.