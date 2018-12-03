All-New Tata Harrier: Official Images, Specs, Features, Details And More

So the rabbit’s out of the bag and it looks fantastic. We’ve just received official information which includes the specifications, details, features and everything else about the brand new Tata Harrier. Keep scrolling then and you’ll know all that there is to know about it. But we’ll be driving the car soon and we’ll have even more to tell you about. Until then, here’s what the Harrier packs.

Official Product Note

The Harrier is the first vehicle from Tata Motors to sport the Impact Design 2.0 language. Harrier is developed on the all-new Omega platform derived From the Land Rover’s D8 architecture on which over 1 million SUV’s have been sold worldwide. With legendary pedigree running through its veins, Tata Harrier promises to shatter all current benchmarks and pave entirely new standards for SUVs in India. Some or the key highlights of Harrier are as Follows:

Exteriors:

1. Contemporary SUV Design Proportions

2. Floating Roof With Bold Chrome Finisher & Harrier Branding

3. Flared Wheel_ Arches For Bold Road Presence

4. Protective Side Cladding

5. Dual Tone Front Bumper with Satin Silver Chin Guard

6. Xenon HID Projector Headlamps

7. Dual Function LED DRLs with Turn Indicators

8. 3D LED Talliamps with Sporty Piano Black Finisher

9. 5 Spoke Alloy Wheels, 235/65 R17 Wide Tyres

10. Outer Mirror With Logo Projection TATA

Luxurious yet practical interiors:

1 Signature Oak Brown Interior Color Scheme

2. Premium Oak Wood Finish Dashboard

3. Premium Benecke Kaliko ” Oak Brown Perforated Leather” Seat Upholstery & Door Pad Inserts

4. Satin Chrome Pack- AC vents, Console Liners, Instrument Panel Finisher, Door Pad Inserts, Inner Door Handles

5. Soft Touch Dashboard with Anti Reflective ‘Nappa’ Grain Top Lager

6. Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Gear Shift Knob

7, Aero-Throttle Styled Piano Black Parking Brake Robust

# Monocoque construction with optimized torsional and bending stiffness for exemplary driving dynamics

# Extensive use of high-strength steel and tailor welded blanks for high strength and reduced weight

# Efficiently designed crumple zones for absolute safety

# Auxiliary isolation panels for quiet and refined in-cabin experience

# Built on an advanced all-new 90% automated BIW assembly line for robust build quality and reliability

# Isolated sub-frame design minimises the noise and loads caused by severe impacts such as speed humps

# Adapted for Indian conditions with over 2.0 million kms of testing on torturous terrains

Performance & Drivability

#2.0 litre Kryotec diesel engine deliver 140 PS and 350 Nm of torque, mated to a 6-speed manual transmission

# Multi-drive mode 2.0: The engine drive modes (Eco, City, Sport) are married to the ESP Terrain Response Modes ( Normal, Rough & Wet) for taking on difficult terrain

# Advanced electronically controlled variable geometry turbocharger for excellent low-end torque and linear power delivery

# Low weight and low friction valve train architecture for silent operation

#Advanced exhaust gas re circulation and after treatment system for maintaining low carbon foot print

# Steering tuned for excellent driving dynamics and a good steering feel

# Cruise Control

Suspension & Steering

#Front suspension and Hydra bush carried over from the D8 plaform for refined ride and handling characteristics

# Rear twist blade suspension designed by Lotus Engineering UK to suit Indian conditions

Connectivity and Infotainment

#Floating Island Touch screen infotainment system with 8.8″ high res display

# 320W RMS JBL Audio system with 9 speakers (4 speakers + 4 tweeters + 1 subwoofer) and external amplifier

# Acoustically tuned by JBL Specialist

# Android Auto and CarPlay connectivity over USB

# Instrument cluster with 7″ colour TFT display

# Media, phone and navigation mirroring between infotainment and instrument cluster

# connectnext app suite : Driving behaviour analysis, TATA smart Remote, TATA Smart Maual

# Video and images playback through USB

# Voice recognition and SMS readout, voice alerts for driver assistance

# USB Aux-in / Bluetooth audio playback

Safety

# 6 Airbags ( Driver, co-driver, side seat and curtain)

# ESP with 14 functionalities: ABS, EBD, Corner stability control, off-road ABS, electronic traction control, electronic stability control, hill hold control, hill descent control, roll over mitigation, brake disc wiping electronic brake pre-fill, hydraulic brake assist, hydraulic fading compensation, Dynamic wheel torque by brake

# Child ISOFIX points on rear seat

#Fog lamps with cornering function

# Perimetric alarm system

# Reverse parking camera

# Seatbelt reminder

Comfort

#Auto Headlamps

# Rain Sensing wipers

# Electrically adjustable outside mirrors

# Fully automatic climate control with HVAC

# Rear AC vents

# Push button start

# 8-way adjustable driver seat

# steering wheel tilt and telescopic adjustment

# rear armrest with cup holders

# cooled storage box

# tab stowage tray, mobile holders, umbrella holder, bottle and sunglass holders

Specifications

Engine cubic capacity: 1956cc

Max Power: 140 PS @ 3750 rpm, 350 NM between 1750 – 2500 rpm

Kerb Weight: 1675 kgs

Tyre Size: 235/65 R17 radial tubeless

Length: 4598mm

Wheelbase: 2741mm

Overall height (unladen): 1706mm

Ground Clearance: 205mm

Fuel capacity: 50 litres

Brakes: Front Discs; Rear Drum

Headlamp type: Xenon HID projector, auto headlamp fucntion along with follow me home

Tail Lamp: LED

Rear Seat Foldable: Yes, 60:40

Boot Space: 425 Litres (810 with rear seats folded)

Fast Charging at Front & Rear: Yes 2.4 Amp

Electric tailgate Release: Yes