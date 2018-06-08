What Does A Race-Spec TVS Apache RTR200 4V Get?

TVS Racing is set to debut 2018 season of INMRC with Race Spec Apache RR310 and RTR 2004V. We’ve already reported what makes the race spec TVS Apache RR310 so special. In this post, we’d walk you across all the updates that the race spec RTR200 4V gets.

For starters, the motorcycle sheds weight by dropping several bits like the rear-view mirrors, turn indicators, centre- and side-stands and the numberplate holders. However, similar to the Apache RR310, the RTR200 4V retains the pillion seat and footpegs, removing which could’ve saved more weight.

Then there are updates to the mechanical bits. The race-tuned Apache RTR 200 Race Edition 2.0 draws 24 PS @ 9300 rpm of power from its 4 Stroke, single-cylinder, oil cooled, 4 valve engine. In factory tune, the Apache RTR200 4V (carb) makes 20.5 PS of power @ 8,500 rpm.

It boasts a top speed of 145 kmph and uses 17-inch Pirelli tyres with hydraulic dampers. In its latest iteration, the race spec model will now be equipped with Slipper clutch, a modified cam shaft, a retuned front and rear shocks, race-tuned intake and exhaust system, retuned carburetor and optimized ignition system.

The motorcycle will be used in the TVS One Make Series which will see 16 racers competing in the novice category and 16 racers competing in the Ladies One Make Series.