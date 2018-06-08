SPIED: Tata Tiago JTP Test Mule Spotted Once Again

Pre-launch road tests of the performance spec version of the Tata Tiago, christened Tiago JTP, have commenced in India and another test mule of the hatchback was spotted somewhere in Coimbatore. The Tata Tiago JTP was spotted for the first time on Indian roads merely days ago (from the time when this article was published). The latest set of spy images reveal partly camouflaged rear of the performance spec hatchback.

Unveiled at the 2018 Auto Expo, the performance oriented version of the hatchback was developed by JT Special Vehicles, a joint venture between Tata Motors and Jayem Automotives. The test mule of the hatchback tries to hide a few bits under the camouflage.

However, as seen at the 2018 Auto Expo, the Tiago JTP will feature a new front bumper and a splitter, blacked out grille, smoked headlamps and an air vent on the hood. On the sides, the Tiago JTP will receive contrast coloured ORVMs, faux grille near the indicators, additional cladding below the door sill and sporty alloy wheels. At the rear, the model will feature a faux grille and diffuser near the number plate recess. Also on offer will be twin chrome finished exhaust tips as well as the JTP badging.

Tata Motors did not reveal the technical specifications at the 2018 Auto Expo but we expect to see a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine that could produce about 110 hp, propel the hatchback. This engine is likely to come paired to a five speed manual transmission.

The India launch details are scarce. We’d keep you posted with more details as and when they’re available. Meanwhile, check out more images of the Tata Tiago JTP below:

Spy Images Source: IAB