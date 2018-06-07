Race Spec TVS Apache RR310 Sheds Weight And Gains Power

You must’ve already read our report about TVS Racing debuting 2018 season of INMRC with race spec Apache RR310. If you haven’t, click here to read the full story. But what will ‘Race Spec’ Apache RR310 bring to the table? To start, the Apache RR310 sheds weight by using a lightweight exhaust, and eliminating components like rear-view mirror, turn indicators and the numberplate holder. However, it is surprising to see the pillion seat and footpegs on the race spec model as eliminating those could’ve shed more weight.

Besides shedding weight, the Race Spec TVS Apache RR310 also gains more power. The race-spec Apache RR 310 is equipped with a race-tuned exhaust, improved induction system, and specially mapped Electronic Control Unit. So, instead of 34hp of power at 9,700rpm in the stock tune, the race-tuned motorcycle draws 38 PS of power @10300 rpm from its 313cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, 4-valve, liquid-cooled engine. The engine is fitted with fuel injection system with 40mm Throttle body. The motorcycle boasts of a top speed of 175 kmph.

Racetrack requires even aggressive ergonomics and that has been addressed by modified footpeg. The new footpegs on the race spec motorcycle are even rear set to provide race ergonomics.

A total of 12 riders will get to ride the race spec TVS Apache RR310. The selection was only open to riders with a podium finish in INMRC or any One Make Championship. The participants selected for the TVS Apache RR One Make Series are:

Deepak Ravikumar

P Sriharsha

Abhishek V

PM Soorya

Aditya Rao

S Sivanesan

K Kannan

Vivek Pillai

Vysakh Sobhan

Amarnath Menon

Arun Muthukrishnan

Akash C

While we haven’t ridden the race spec TVS Apache RR310, we did test the production spec motorcycle and you can check out a detailed review in the video below:

Check out some more images of the Race Spec TVS Apache RR310 below: