Watch This Off-Road Lamborghini Huracan Testing In The Desert!

Ever imagined a Lamborghini supercar off roading? Ever thought that the Huracan could turn into a dune bashing off roader? Well, to answer your questions YouTuber B is for Build has created this absolute beast called the Jumpacan. The Jumpacan is basically a Lamborghini Huracan chassis and shell upgraded with off road bits such as chassis reinforcements, off road tires and long travel suspension.

It also gets an engine swap in form of an LS V8 which replaces the naturally aspirated 5.2 litre V10. What’s interesting is that the Jumpacan gets scissor doors unlike the standard Huracan. The video shows the Jumpacan being tested on an off road track for its fine tuning. The Jumpacan is seen taking everything in its stride while jumping through dunes and gobbling up all the rocks and stones on the track.

Lamborghini Huracan: a quick recap

In a world where most supercar companies are migrating towards turbocharged engines, the Huracan in its latest Evo avatar retains the 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 engine. This rather large motor, apart from delivering an orgasmic exhaust note, is good for 640 hp of peak power and 600 Nm of torque. Just like its track focussed sibling, the Performanté, the Huracan Evo also gets some trick aerodynamic bits, making it a better performer on the track. The car also now gets an advanced dynamic control system, called the Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata, or LDVI for short. A new infotainment screen also finds its way in the centre console of this car, which also gets an optional track telemetry package.

Retailing for a cool INR 3.73 Crore, ex-showroom, Pan-India, the Huracan Evo is indeed a pricey car. With a number of personalisation options available under the Ad Personum program, one can easily take the price a bit higher. It currently sits between the Urus SUV and the Aventador S in the Lamborghini stable, both of which are for sale in our country across the three Lamborghini dealerships in Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore. Lamborghini also recently launched the Huracan STO at ₹4.99 crore which is the most hardcore Huaracan ever. The Huracan STO is a road legal version of the GT3 race car.