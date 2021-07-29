Toyota Extends Battery Warranty For Hybrid Models

Toyota is no stranger to Hybrid technology and they’ve actually popularised hybrid technology globally thanks to the Prius. Toyota India has two hybrid models in it’s line up i.e. the Camry and the Vellfire. Toyota India is now extending the battery warranty for these to models to 8 years or 1,60,000 kms which is up from the 3 years or 1 lakh kms. Current owners of these cars can also avail the extended warranty provided that the car is bought January 2019 onwards. Toyota is stating that the extended warranty will be priced attractively for customers to upgrade. Customers can contact their local Toyota dealer for more details on the same.

Mr V. Wiseline Sigamani statement

Wiseline Sigamani, Associate General Manager (AGM), Sales and Strategic Marketing, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “Toyota has been at the forefront of global vehicle electrification for more than two decades now. In India too, TKM was among the first automakers to introduce SHEVs in the market. Self-charging Hybrid Electric Vehicles, which have both a petrol engine and electric powertrain, are extremely environment friendly, while requiring no behavioural changes at the customer’s end. Hybrids can run 40% of the distance and 60% of the time as an electric vehicle with a petrol engine shut off, as proven in a study by iCAT, a Government testing agency. This gives hybrids tremendous fuel efficiency improvements of 35 to 50% and much lower carbon emissions. In India, over the years (cumulative), sale of Toyota Camry Hybrid vehicles alone has resulted in CO2 emission reduction of over 18 million kilograms and fossil fuel savings of over 7.6 million litres”.

Toyota India hybrid line up

The Camry Hybrid is powered by 2.5-litre hybrid powertrain which is now tweaked to comply with the BS6 standards. The powertrain is a hybrid unit and consists of both, a petrol engine and an electric motor. The petrol engine is good enough to produce 178PS and 221Nm while the electric motor puts out 120PS and 202Nm. The combined output stands at 218PS. The Camry is only available with an automatic CVT transmission. The Vellfire MPV is powered by a 2.5-liter 4-Cylinder Gasoline Hybrid Engine which produces 115 bhp of power and a max torque of 198 Nm @2800-4000 rpm coupled with two electric motors and a hybrid battery. This has helped it in achieving fuel efficiency of 16.35 kmpl. The main selling points of this lounge on wheels are the luxurious interiors and the features that the Vellfire has on offer.