(Watch) Kia Seltos X-Line Detailed Walkaround: The X Factor!

The Kia Seltos is one of the most popular mid-size SUVs currently sold in India. In fact, Kia India sold over 2 lakh units of Seltos in a span of just 2 years! Kia is known to update the Seltos lineup every now and then with new feature additions and special editions. Speaking of special editions, Kia India is soon going to launch the X-Line edition of the Seltos. Let’s take a look at what you get in the Seltos X-Line:

Exterior

The Kia Seltos X-Line gets a whole host of cosmetic updates over the top-end GTX+ variant. It gets a Matte graphite paint, matte graphite grille with piano black outline, black front skid plate with sun orange accents, fog lamps with piano black accent, 18-inch crystal cut alloy wheels, piano black ORVMS, and orange accent on the side door garnish. The rear gets piano black tailgate garnish, an X-Line emblem, piano black muffler design, piano black rear skid plate with orange accent, and a piano black shark fin antenna. The rest of the features like LED headlights, ice cube DRLs and LED taillamps remain the same.

Interior

The interior continues with the black theme inside. Additionally, you get Indigo Pera Leather seats with honeycomb patterns and grey stitching. Other features of the top end GTX+ variant are retained such as ventilated seats, electrically adjustable driver seat, 10.25 inch HD touchscreen, automatic climate control, heads up display, inbuilt air purifier, 7 inch MID, 360-degree parking camera with blind view monitor, electric sunroof, and a Bose sound system to name a few.

Engine and variants

The Seltos X-Line will be positioned over the standard Seltos GTX+. Engine and transmission options will include a turbocharged 1.4-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine which produces 140hp and 242nm of torque.

It comes mated to a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The other engine option will be a 1.5-litre diesel which produces 115hp and 250nm of torque. It will come mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission. Expect the X Line to carry a premium of around ₹50,000 or so over the standard GTX+ variant.