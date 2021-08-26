Enthusiasts, Rejoice! Skoda India Could Make The 1.5 TSI More Affordable

Skoda recently commenced deliveries of the Kushaq 1.5 TSI across the nation. The Czech carmaker’s compact SUV is doing great for the company and is currently being offered with two engine options: a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. Needless to say, it is the latter that is going to be an enthusiast’s choice because of more displacement and more of everything. If you do want to get the Kushaq with this acclaimed 1.5 TSI mill, you need to shell out considerably more at the moment because it is being offered with only the top-of-the-line style variant.

new RTO document

However, in near future, Skoda India could make the 1.5 TSI engine more affordable. A new RTO document has surfaced online that claims that Skoda Kushaq’s mid-spec Ambition trim could gain the option of the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine.

Chances are, it could be offered with both of the existing transmission options – 6-speed manual and 7-speed DSG (dual clutch automatic) – making the more powerful engine more accessible. For the uninitiated, it puts down 150PS and 250Nm. On the other hand, the 1.0 TSI churns out 115Ps and 178Nm of torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Ambition variant

Talking about the Ambition variant, it gets 16-inch alloy wheels, silver roof rails, front and rear skid plates in silver, electrically foldable mirrors, LED headlamps, shark fin antenna, front fog lamps with cornering function and rear wiper with defogger. The interior gets painted décor inserts, chrome door handles front scuff plates with Kushaq inscription, rear 60:40 split seats with armrest, height-adjustable driver’s seat, leather-wrapped steering wheel, paddle shifters for automatic variant, dead pedal, cooled glovebox, rear parcel tray and sunglass holder. In terms of safety, it comes with HHC (automatic only).

It comes with features such as ambient lighting, 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay connectivity, MySkoda connected car technology, automatic climate control with built-in purifier, rear AC vents, 3.5 inch MID, cruise control, rearview camera and dual USB C type ports for front and rear. The ambition 1.0 TSI manual is priced at Rs 12.79 lakhs and the ambition 1.0 TSI automatic is priced at Rs 14.19 lakhs.