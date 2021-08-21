Kia Seltos Crosses 2 Lakh Sales Milestone In India!

The Kia Seltos was the perfect product for Kia to start its India innings with. The mid-size SUV took the market by storm and Kia India quickly made it to the top charts. In fact, Kia India recently became the fastest manufacturer ever to cross the 3 lakh sales milestone. And this time around, Kia Seltos has crossed the 2 lakh sales milestone.

Kia Seltos: sales breakup

The Kia Seltos is available in more than 15 variants with multiple powertrain and color combinations which means that there is something for everyone to choose from. The Kia Seltos contributes to over 66 percent of the total sales of Kia India. 58 percent of models sold are top-end variants with 35 percent of the variants being equipped with an automatic transmission.45 percent of the total sales have been contributed by the diesel powertrain. Kia India has also sold 1.5 lakh cars with connected car technology in the country. Out of these 1.5 lakh cars sold, 78 percent of these cars are Seltos and the rest of the 19 percent is accounted by the Sonet.

Official statement

Tae-Jin Park, Executive Director and Chief Sales and Business Strategy Officer, Kia India, said, “Success milestones are always a huge boost to motivation as it enhances our passion for serving customers better. These back-to-back milestones are a testament to our commitment to bringing a revolution in the auto industry and catering to the new age, young-at-heart dynamic buyers with class-leading premium products. The Indian PV market is undergoing a transformation due to changing customer trends, increased desire for the latest features, and cutting-edge connected-car technology. We have made a conscious decision to launch game-changing products in popular segments introducing customers to a whole new experience of owning a Kia. Witnessing such immense love and trust for brand Kia in just two years is truly humbling for us.”

Kia Seltos X-Line

Kia India is soon going to launch the X-Line edition of the Seltos. The X-Line edition Seltos will feature 18 inch alloy wheels, exclusive matte graphite exterior finish, piano black finish on the exterior and X-Line emblems. The interiors will get black interiors with grey stitching. Expect the Seltos X-Line to be slotted about the top-end GTX+ variant.