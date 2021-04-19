Elon Musk Pays A Surprise Visit At Tesla’s Gigafactory In A Cybertruck!

The man does know how to make headlines now, doesn’t he? There’s a reason why Elon Musk is glorified as a realistic version of Tony Stark. Those who are familiar with Stark might remember him arriving in style in his Audi R8. People should know that a certain someone has arrived and that is exactly what Elon Musk thinks. Tesla’s bossman Elon Musk was recently spotted at the company’s under-construction Gigafactory in Texas and guess what the man drove to the factory? A prototype version of the Cybertruck!

The Cybertruck was spotted at the company’s Gigafactory in Texas, United States. An enthusiast shared a picture of the Cybertruck at the Texas Gigafactory on Twitter.

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO and founder of SpaceX, responded to the tweet saying it was him driving the Cybertruck around the site. He also indicated that the Texas Gigafactory was where the company will be building the Cybertrucks . Other enthusiasts also shared media from the Texas Gigafactory where the Cybertruck was spotted doing the rounds. Tesla earlier announced that it will need 10,000 new employees for the factory in Austin, Texas through the year 2022. The Austin plant will produce the Cybertruck and Model Y crossovers for customers on the East Coast. Texas is the third most popular state for Tesla vehicles, after California and Florida.

Ever since Tesla showcased the Cybertruck at an event in November 2019, it has been the talk of the town. Mainly because of Tesla’s claims regarding this rather boxy and sturdy Electric SUV. Let us clue you in a bit, Tesla has claimed that it will have the capabilities of a pick-up mated with the performance of a sports car. Things don’t end here as it is claimed to have a rather robust outer body that will outstand hits and shocks.

Cybertruck being a Tesla, will be powered by a battery that could give it a range of around 600 to 700 km on a single charge. Talk about a do-it-all vehicle that would be environment friendly too! Musk has been pretty vocal about the developments regarding the Cybertruck. It is also claimed to have superior off-road capabilities. Confirming the same, Musk tweeted “We’re working on increasing dynamic air suspension travel for better off-roading. Needs to kick butt in Baja”