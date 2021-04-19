Mahindra Registers Trademark For ‘XUV100’ – To Rival Tata HBX?

Recently, Mahindra went on a spree to register trademarks for its upcoming SUVs. The company has officially confirmed that its upcoming premium SUV will be called XUV700. Apart from the official confirmation of the name, the company also registered trademarks for XUV400 and XUV900. It translates to the fact that the homegrown carmaker is readying a slew of new products for the market and now, Mahindra has also gone ahead to register the ‘XUV100’ name. As common logic and nomenclature suggests, XUV100 will find itself positioned below the XUV300 which is on sale currently.

More details

If it actually makes it to the production line, we can expect it to give a tough time to its rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and the upcoming Tata HBX.

What can we expect?

Rumours are floating in the air that suggests the XUV100 might replace the KUV100 which is on sale currently. Talking about the KUV100 NXT, it was available in 18 different configurations before the BS6 upgrade. Now, it is available in only 4 configurations- K2+, K4+, K6+ and K8+. Apart from the diesel engine option, the 5-seat layout option is also missing and the car can only be had with a 6-seater option.

Mahindra has also discontinued the K2 and K8 Dual Tone grades of the KUV100 NXT. Under the hood, there’s an upgraded, BS6 1.2-litre mFalcon G80 naturally-aspirated, three-cylinder petrol engine. Like the BS4 version, it produces 82 BHP of maximum power at 5,500 rpm and 115 Nm of maximum torque at 3,500-3,600 rpm. Similarly, it is available with only a 5-speed manual transmission. Like we mentioned earlier, Mahindra has discontinued the 1.2-litre D75 diesel engine. This engine used to make 77 hp of power and 190 Nm of peak torque.

While there is no information regarding what could power the XUV100, we can expect it to carry more features as compared to the KUV100 NXT. The Tata HBX Micro-SUV has already been spied on multiple occasions and will hit the streets sometime this year. Like we mentioned earlier, the Mahindra XUV100 is expected to be positioned against the likes of the Tata HBX, Maruti Suzuki Ignis and the upcoming Hyundai AX1. However, it is quite early to comment whether Mahindra will introduce a micro SUV in the market.