Want To Turn Your Benelli TRK 502 Into A BMW GS? This Sticker Kit Might Help!

The internet is riddled with weird things. While searching for modifications for your motorcycle, you might have come across some sticker kits as well. If designed and placed right, these sticker kits can transform your humble 150cc motorcycle into a disproportionate caricature of a high-performance, race-bred machine. This time around, we have come across a sticker kit for the Benelli TRK 502 which is a blatant rip-off of the BMW R1250 GS.

More details

To put things into perspective, the TRK 502 is a middleweight ADV-tourer known for its bulky proportions and big-book looks while the GS is the Halo of ADV-tourers.

We should put it out there that this sticker kit isn’t an official product by Benelli. To make things even more interesting, this sticker kit is available in a host of colours – all of which bearing GS graphics and that hilarious Bnenlli branding. The rather creative inventors of this sticker kit belong to the same set of people who think that putting ‘46’ numbered sticker on their motorcycle is going to increase its power output. Talking about both the motorcycles, they might belong to the same genre of motorcycles but are poles apart in terms of every other aspect.

The ADV-tourer segment in boiling at the moment. While we already had the Benelli TRK 502 and the Kawasaki Versys 650 in the INR 5-7 Lakh price bracket, Honda also brought in its CB500X. And recently, Benelli took its turn again to launch the TRK 502 X, the off-road biased version of the standard TRK 502. The motorcycle is available at a starting price of Rs 5.19 lakh for the Metallic Dark Grey colour variant. This makes it around Rs 31,000 cheaper than the BS4 variant! The BS6 Benelli TRK 502X is available in three colour options — Metallic Dark Grey, Pure White and Benelli Red. The adventure tourer can be booked for a token amount of Rs 10,000 at any Benelli India dealership.

If you are thinking of acquiring a Benelli TRK 502, we suggest that you should consider getting yourself this sticker kit as well. NOT!