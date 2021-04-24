KTM Duke 890 Tech3 MotoGP Edition Launched In France

Ardent motorsport fans might have noticed that KTM’s factory team is doing pretty well in MotoGP for the past one year or so. It is good to see KTM’s flashy orange livery making its presence felt in the premier class. Every MotoGP fan wishes to own a road-going motorcycle draped in their favourite team’s livery. The French folks are lucky in this department as KTM has introduced a limited edition variant of the 890 Duke, called the KTM 890 Duke Tech3 Edition, in France.

More details

Limited to just 100 units, it is a Tech3 KTM Factory Racing team-themed edition of the standard 890 Duke.

The limited-edition streetfighter is draped in KTM’s official MotoGP livery and it is safe to say that it looks smacking! Apart from the livery, it also gets a smattering of saucy aftermarket parts.

Included is a small belly-pan/spoiler located under the engine, an Akrapovič exhaust system, a pillion seat cover – as per the 890 Duke R, and of course that stunning-looking paint job.

The motorcycle costs 11,699 Euros, around Rs 10.54 lakh, making it about Rs 1.17 lakh dearer than the standard model. Apart from these changes, the rest of the motorcycle remains the same.

Specs

The engine is the same that propels the 890 Duke R, although it has been fractionally de-tuned. It is the same 889cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that puts out 115HP of peak power and 91Nm of peak torque, down 6HP and 7Nm from the Duke 890 R which delivers 121HP and 98Nm of peak outputs. Talking electronics, the 890 Duke gets 3 riding modes – rain, street and sport. It also gets an optional track mode.

It also gets a TFT display, traction control with 9 levels of adjustment, cornering ABS, anti-wheelie, an adjustable throttle response etc. The 890 Duke also gets a bidirectional quick-shifter as standard. The styling is quite similar to Duke 890 R. Suspension duties are handled by 43mm WP Apex USD forks up front and a rear mono-shock which KTM claims are better than the 790. Braking is taken care of dual 300mm rotors at the front, which aren’t Brembo brakes though. Duke 890 uses Continental ContiRoad tyres.

KTM might not update the 790 Duke to meet BS6 norms and instead bring in the 890 Duke to India. Prices could fall into INR 8-10 lakhs category.