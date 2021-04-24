Bajaj Dominar 250 To Borrow Dominar 400’s Aurora Green Colourway?

If introducing new colour schemes is an art, then Bajaj should be considered the ultimate indigenous Picasso of it. The homegrown bikemaker is renowned for playing around with the colour palette to keep its offerings fresh and relevant. Take the Pulsar 220F for instance. The then ‘fastest Indian’ hasn’t received any major update cosmetically since the time it was introduced and that was more than a decade back! It looks like it is now time for the Dominar 250 to hit the canvas.

More details

Two new colours, green and gloss black, have been spotted at a dealership in Columbia. While there is no official word regarding its India launch, we won’t be surprised if Bajaj decides to introduce these new colour schemes for the Dominar 250 in India as well.

If it indeed goes ahead to introduce the Aurora Green colourway for the Dominar 250, we believe that it won’t go down well with the current Dominar 400 owners. When Bajaj sent the Dominar 400 to the surgeon, it came out looking sharper with more features and performance on offer. One of the major highlights of the updated Dominar 400 was its unique Aurora Green colour scheme.

Talking about its younger sibling, the Dominar 250 is currently available in two colour schemes: Canyon Red and Charcoal Black.

Specs and features

Apart from new colourways, we don’t expect the Dominar 250 to undergo any other changes. Dominar 250 is powered by a 248.77cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor which is borrowed from the KTM 250 Duke. This helps the Dominar 250 produce 26.6bhp of power and 23.5Nm of peak torque. The motorcycle comes with a pair of 17-inch alloy wheels and 37mm upside-down forks and pre-load adjustable mono-shock suspensions. The bike gets disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS as standard. The total weight of the Dominar 250 is 180 kg along with a 13-litre fuel tank, which is slightly heavier than its rivals.

In terms of features, the Dominar 250 comes with a fully digital instrument cluster which gives all essential information, such as odometer, speedometer, and tachometer. The motorcycle also comes with LED headlamps, LED tail lights, twin-barrel exhaust and dual-channel ABS .The bike can register a 0 to 100 kmph run in 10.5 seconds, with a top speed of 132 kmph.