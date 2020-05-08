Walkaround Video Details The 2020 Benelli TNT 600i

When the Benelli TNT 600i first stepped in our territory, it went on to become quite successful in its segment. It was the most affordable inline-4 motorcycle at that time and was particularly loved by motorcyclists around the country for its eargasmic exhaust note. Owners right away installed aftermarket exhausts to harness the full potential of the aural drama it came packed with. Now that the TNT 600i is no longer on sale in India, an updated version of the same is already being sold in China. We stumbled across this walkaround video of the 2020 Benelli TNT 600i which gives us a detailed look at the inline-4 screamer.

The video starts off with a good look at the new TFT instrument cluster. Details regarding the same are still sparse but by the looks of it, it will pack a lot more information than the outgoing model’s semi-digital instrument cluster. It might even come with a few connectivity options. After the cameraman fires up the engine, it establishes the fact that it is still a sweet-sounding motorcycle and settles in a bassy inline-4 hum. The video also gives us a detailed look at the overall styling of the motorcycle. While it essentially remains a TNT 600i and retains the same silhouette, it looks sharper than before. The updated motorcycle gets a restyled, full-LED headlight coupled with LED indicators hinting that it is just a mid-life update and Benelli could give it a major overhaul sometime in the near future. Spy images that were revealed earlier showcased a TNT 600i which was way sharper than the updated model which is currently on sale in China and featured an updated fuel tank design accompanied by a new headlight setup.

Coming back to the walkaround video now, it gives us a detailed look at the motorcycle’s other components too. It is still powered by a 4-cylinder in-line engine, with liquid cooling and a double overhead camshaft. Powering the bike is a motor that cranks out 80.4 HP at 11,000 rpm and maximum torque of 55 Nm at 8,500 rpm. It has been equipped with wet-sump lubrication, wet clutch, and a six-speed gearbox. The exposed frame consists of a main steel trellis frame, accompanied by sturdy aluminium plates in the swingarm pivot area.

The suspension system features an upside-down fork with 50 mm diameter and at the rear, an aluminium alloy swinging arm has been paired with a monoshock adjustable in the spring preload and rebound damping. The braking system boasts of a 320 mm diameter semi-floating double disc at the front, bloc radial callipers with 4 horizontally opposed pistons, whilst the rear system features a 260 mm diameter disc. Wheels are aluminium alloy 17” rims fitted with 120/70 and 180/55 Pirelli rubber. Fuel tank capacity stands at 15 litres. The colors featured here also include the new neon green color scheme for 2020 while it is also being offered with white and black color options.

There is no word regarding its India launch and we don’t know whether we will get the same model featured in this video or Benelli will offer us the rumored 2021 TNT 600i.