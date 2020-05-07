Aprilia RS 660 Brochure Leaked, Reveals More Details About The Italian Middleweight

Aprilia makes one of the most exciting motorcycles in the whole sphere. Their RSV4 is broadly considered as one of the best litre-class sports bikes in the whole wide world and is widely regarded as a benchmark in its segment. Then there’s the Tuono V4 which packs the same engine and serves as a naked sibling of the RSV4. Their motorcycles pack explosive performance aided with the most advanced set of electronics. Despite ruling the upper spectrum, they were missing out on the middleweight sports bike segment. Motorcyclists around the world longed for an Aprilia belonging to this segment and sometime back, the maker fulfilled our wishes by unveiling the RS 660 concept.

Aprilia RS 660 has been the talk of the town for many reasons. And recently, the motorcycling world went berserk when it was spotted testing in the real world hinting that the launch is just around the corner. It has already been listed on the manufacturer’s International website. The preliminary brochure of the same has been leaked online. As far as styling goes, Aprilia RS 660 borrow design cues heavily from RSV4 which is identifiable even from a considerable distance, all thanks to its triple-headlamp setup.

The RS 660 uses the same setup but sleeker in terms of the overall design. It also sports sleek LED headlamps which consist of cornering lights. What completes the sharp look of the motorcycle is the RSV4-inspired rear-end. Given that the motorcycle’s origin is Italian and they are known for all things beautiful, the RS 660 has a gorgeous fairing and a beautifully carved fuel tank. Even winglets find their way on the fairing, talk about going full throttle while developing a motorcycle!

Underneath that fairing, lies a 660cc, parallel-twin motor that is capable of producing 100 bhp. Now it might not seem a lot but given that it weighs just 169 kgs (dry), it boasts of a pretty impressive power-to-weight ratio which will help in competing with its more powerful rivals.

The brochure also reveals the electronics package the RS 660 will be offered with and as expected from the Italian marque – it packs traction control, wheelie control, cruise control, engine brake, engine map and more such features. It is going to be offered in two colour schemes – Purple/Red that signifies Aprilia’s history and sports heritage, and a Total Black colour option. It will also house an all-digital TFT instrument cluster which will include all the necessary details and then some more.

Given the developments, Aprilia is planning to launch the RS 660 in the coming few months, and it might even make its way here sometime in 2021. Aprilia has also hinted that they will use the same platform to develop other motorcycles and we can’t help but think about the possibility of riding a Tuono 660 someday! Will it offer the same scintillating riding experience just like its bigger siblings? Will it be able to dethrone its rivals and come out as the new king in the middleweight sports bike segment? Only time will tell.