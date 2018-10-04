At INR 5,55,000 Ford Launches the New Aspire Compact Sedan With a 5 Year Warranty

Ford had opened booking the of the Aspire compact sedan a few days back for a booking amount of INR 11,000 but had not revealed many details on the new car. Now the car has been launched in the Indian market and it could be yours for a nominal INR 5,55,000, Ex-Showroom, India. The car has a total of three engine options, two petrol and one diesel, and both manual and automatic transmissions are on offer. The car gets redesigned bumpers, an option of up to six airbags and a first in segment 5-year/1,00,000 km warranty for a complete peace of mind.

The engines on offer are the new three-cylinder 1.2L TiVCT petrol engine and the tried and tested four-cylinder 1.5L TDCi engine both mated to an all-new five-speed manual gearbox. The six-speed automatic gearbox is paired with a larger 1.5L Petrol, three-cylinder engine and the diesel gets no automatic option. Ford claims to have reduced NVH levels to a great extent in the new Aspire and also claims all three engines are the most powerful in the segment. Safety features include dual airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP and ISOFIX seat support as standard while the top of the line Titanium+ variants will get six airbags.

The exterior of the car gets a sharper and much more proportionate design with new 15-inch alloy wheels in the top end variants. The interiors are finished in beige which makes the cabin feel more airy and spacious while packing more equipment like reverse parking camera, automatic climate control system, two USB slots, push-button start/stop, electrochromic IRVM, rain-sensing wipers and automatic headlamps to name a few. The centre gets a new 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system which is equipped with the latest SYNC 3 system compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The Aspire is now offered with seven colour options and prices start from INR 5,55,000[Ex-Showroom, India] and go all the way up to INR 8,49,000[Ex-Showroom, India]. The Aspire goes against the likes of Honda Amaze, Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire and Hyundai Xcent in the Indian market.