Vyrus Motorycles Unveil The ‘Extra-Terrestrial’ Alyen

There are certain motorcycles associated with certain famous characters. Like the Harley-Davidson Fatboy is associated with the Terminator. But if there was any motorcycle which would be associated with the Predator, it would undoubtedly be the Vyrus Alyen. Like the moniker Alyen suggests, it looks pretty extra-terrestrial and like it has dropped straight out of a science-fiction movie. Vyrus isn’t new to this game of building hyper exotic motorcycles which look like they belong to Area 51, more than anywhere else.

Also read: The Bimota Tesi H2 Show Off Its Exotic Details In Black

The Vyrus Alyen isn’t just about the exotic and other-worldly looks but packs some serious punch as it houses a Ducati sourced 1285cc Superquadro L-twin motor. This is exactly the same motor which does the duty on the now discontinued Ducati 1299 Panigale. This motor churns out 205 PS which is enough to propel this rocketship into outer space and with such looks and aerodynamics, it just might! It has been fitted with a tiny 11-litre fuel tank and super-exotic Brembo GP4 brakes.

Based in Rimini, Italy, Vyrus has always been obsessed with hub-steered super-naked motorcycles and the Alyen being the latest addition, is the most complex in terms of aesthetics. It uses a similar hub-centre steering setup seen on the Bimota Tesi 2D. To add to the overall exclusivity and visual flair, Vyrus has loaded the Alyen with carbon fibre bodywork and wheels. The double omega frame, however, is made of magnesium. As with all Vyrus bikes, it runs two swingarms for suspension, front and rear.

The Alyen is super front-heavy with carbon fibre crafted handguards which look so sharp that they might even cut someone who comes in close contact with them. There’s a lot going on in the Vyrus Alyen, both visually and mechanically. As a complete motorcycle, it looks very busy with those finely crafted sharp crevices and lines. Things get even more complex if we delve deep down into the mechanicals.

Vyrus hasn’t revealed how many units of Alyen it is going to make but going by the legacy of the Italian brand, consider it super rare and super extravagant when it comes to the price. Previous motorcycles from Vyrus hovered around the US$ 90k mark and the Alyen should be priced in the same ballpark or even more.