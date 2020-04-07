Ford India’s Factories In Chennai And Sanand Begin Production Of PPE For Frontline Health Workers

Big corporates have joined the worldwide fight against the ongoing pandemic. Where some have announced financial aid, some have begun harnessing their manufacturing prowess to make vital equipment which acts as our shield and also as the weapon. Ford India has shared a series of initiatives undertaken by the company to help the customer as well as communities impacted by the coronavirus. To support communities including those on the front lines, Ford has set up a team at its manufacturing plants to produce personal protective equipment – Face Shields. The protective face shield is designed and developed by Ford engineers and will be distributed to frontline workers – doctors, paramedics, sanitary workers & emergency staff.

For customers presently under lockdown, Ford has announced a series of initiatives to minimize the inconvenience. The company has announced price protection until delivery, for those who have booked or plan to book a new Ford car until April 30. On all Ford cars where warranty – factory or extended – expires between March 15 and May 30, 2020, Ford will provide a free-of-cost extension till June 30, 2020. Customers planning to purchase extended warranty products can do so until June 30. Ford is offering a three-month extension in availing all scheduled service benefits, including free service, to June 30, 2020, without impacting either factory-warranty or extended warranty. Additionally, Ford’s Customer Care experts have been available round the clock to attend to customer queries via email customail@ford.com, through @FordIndiaHelp on Twitter or via SMS number 56263.

With vehicle requirement being critical to attend to emergencies, Ford has been providing 24X7 Roadside Assistance, absolutely free of cost. The service is offered to all Ford owners, including those customers who haven’t subscribed to RSA services irrespective of the age of their vehicle. Ford owners can contact the dedicated RSA helpline at 1800-103-7400

Alongside its commitment to contribute to Prime Minister National Relief Fund [PMNRF], the company is following up with a global COVID-19 Donation Match program to raise the US $1 million potential aid for groups battling the pandemic across the globe. Through the COVID-19 Donation Match, Ford Fund is giving employees, as well as their families and friends, an opportunity to donate to nonprofits and other community organizations in their efforts to meet coronavirus-related needs in more than 20 countries around the world. In India, the match program will take care of specially-abled communities during the time of crisis.