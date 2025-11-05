Volkswagen Virtus Hits Record Sales in October 2025, Leading Premium Sedan Segment

Volkswagen India is celebrating a big moment as the Virtus has achieved its highest-ever monthly sales in October 2025, with 2,453 units sold. The sedan, which has now been on sale for 40 months, still leading its segment with a dominating share of more than 40 percent in the premium sedan space for the past two months, competing with the likes of Hyundai Verna , Honda City and even its own sibling, the Skoda Slavia.
Alongside this, both the VW’s India 2.0 models – the Virtus and Taigun have collectively sold more than 1.6 lakh units in the domestic market since their launch.It clearly shows how Volkswagen’s emphasis on design, safety, and driving pleasure continues to win over Indian customers.
Mr. Nitin Kohli, Brand Director of Volkswagen India, expressed his gratitude towards the customers and said,
“We are grateful to the loyal Volkswagen customers who have made the Virtus
an undisputed leader in the premium sedan segment for nearly 20 months in a row.
The Virtus is not just a statement of style and performance, but has truly attained a
cult car status similar to many iconic Volkswagen cars, thanks to its well-rounded
package. We are delighted to see Virtus sustain and record meaningful growth in the
premium sedan segment with a share of over 40 % in just 40 Months.”
The Taigun and the Virtus have played a significant role in the success story of Volkswagen in India’s high-end dynamic automobile market. The two models perfectly complement each other as Taigun attracts the SUV enthusiast whereas Virtus is for those who love sharp, fun-to-drive sedan. The two have established a solid base for VW’s India 2.0 jouney. It also shows that the brand’s plan is working well, as it is bringing globally benchmarked cars that are fine-tuned for Indian conditions and customer preferences.
As for what’s next , volkswagen isn’t stopping here. Facelifted versions of the Taigun and Virtus have already been spotted as test mules on the Indian roads with a heavy camouflage. Sources suggest that Taigun facelift will launch first, followed by the facelifted Virtus. Both models are likely to be updated with a new styling, new features, and potentially similar powertrain choices to make them competitive in their respective segments.
With this strong sales momentum and upcoming launches, Volkswagen is ready for an exciting phase in India, combining its German engineering with a better understanding of Indian customer needs.