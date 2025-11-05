Maruti Suzuki Hits 3 Crore Domestic Sales in India – A Historic Milestone in 42 Years!

Maruti Suzuki has achieved an enormous milestone – 3 crore domestic car sales in India! The company announced that it has become the first and only carmaker in India to achieve this landmark, and it took them just 42 years to do so. This milestone shows how deeply Maruti Suzuki has connected with Indian families and built trust generation after generation.
It all started in 1983, when the first-ever Maruti 800 was handed over to a customer, a much loved small car that transformed the way India moved. From there, the journey has only grown bigger and stronger.
Let’s take a look at how the figures turned out:
- It took 28 years and 2 months to mark the first 1 crore sales.
- The following 1 crore came in 7 years and 5 months.
- The most recent 1 crore – the quickest ever – was achieved in 6 years and 4 months.
The Alto is the most popular among all Maruti models with a sale of more than 47 lakh, followed by Wagon R with 34 lakh and Swift with 32 lakh. SUVs such as Brezza and Fronx have also made it to the list of top 10 best-sellers of the brand.
Today Maruti Suzuki has 19 models in total with more than 170 variants, in various fuel and transmission options – giving customers plenty of choice to fit every budget and requirements.
Speaking on the accomplishment, Hisashi Takeuchi, the Managing Director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said,
“When I look at the length and breadth of India and think that 3 crore customers have placed
their trust in Maruti Suzuki to realize their dream of mobility, it fills me with humility and gratitude. Yet,
with car penetration at approximately 33 vehicles per 1,000 people*, we know our journey is far from over.
We will continue to make every possible effort to bring the joy of mobility to as many people as we can,
while also be an asset to both the economy and the environment at the same time.”
The company has come a long way from the modest Maruti 800 to the latest models such as the Grand Vitara, Fronx and Jimny – a journey that curates automobile story of India. As Maruti Suzuki celebrates the 3 crore mark, it’s clear this isn’t the end of the road, it is just another milestone in a journey that keeps moving forward.