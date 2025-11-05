Numeros n – First EV: The Stylish, Reliable Two-Wheeler Every Young Urban Rider Wants

Numeros Motors is all set to redefine the electric mobility by introducing n – First, a smooth and reliable EV two-wheeler crafted for young urban riders. It will be officially debut on November 6, 2025, in Bengaluru.
“With a price tag that makes it affordable and accessible, n-First represents the next chapter in our mission to transform how India moves. We are empowering young riders, especially women, with confidence, comfort, and freedom,”
said Shreyas Shibulal, Founder and CEO, Numeros Motors.
The bike has been made for city riders who care about style and sustainability. It is tested in tough conditions across India. It has been ridden in hot deserts, cold mountains, rainy areas, and busy city streets to make sure it is durable and reliable.
Key Features:
- A strong battery that can take you up to 109 km on a single charge
- Smart connected features through IoT
- Water and dust protection with IP67 rating
- Multiple colors and models
- Easy financing options
The n – First is built at Numeros’ facility in Narsapura, near Bengaluru. The company wants to make high-quality electric vehicles that are made in India.
Bookings are already open online. More details about price, specifications, and availability will be shared at the launch. Numeros is also growing its network with dealers in Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Thrissur, and soon in Pune, Madurai, and Hyderabad.
With the n – First, Numeros Motors aims to make city commuting easier, smarter, and more sustainable for young riders. It combines style, reliability, and affordability, giving everyone the chance to experience the future of electric mobility. The launch on November 6 will mark the start of a new chapter in how India moves, and bookings are already open for those who want to be among the first to ride it.