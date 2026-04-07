Volkswagen Virtus facelift spied testing – What to expect?

The Volkswagen Virtus was first introduced in 2022, and now it is all set to receive its first major update. The facelift has finally been spotted testing on Indian roads, showing that the update is getting close. At the same time, Volkswagen Taigun facelift is set to launch on 9 April, and now the focus is slowly shifting towards the updated Virtus as well.
This sedan is already known for its strong performance and space in the segment, and this update looks focused on small but important changes.
What was seen in testing
The test car was seen with heavy covers at the front and rear. This shows that major visual changes are planned.
Front area updates expected
- New grille design
- Reworked front bumper
- Headlights may get updated internals
- Bonnet design mostly unchanged
Rear section updates
- New LED tail lamps expected
- Revised rear bumper
- Twin exhaust setup on GT variant
Side profile and wheels
From the side, things look mostly the same.
- No major shape change
- Same body lines and window design
- 16 inch alloy wheels identical to the current model
One important change spotted here is
- All four wheels get disc brakes
This is a big update, as the current model does not offer rear disc brakes.
Interior details
The cabin was mostly hidden, so not everything is confirmed yet.
- 10.1 inch touchscreen is likely to stay
- Steering wheel design likely to be carried over
However, more features are expected.
- Bigger 10.25 inch digital instrument cluster
- Panoramic sunroof may be added
- Ventilated front seats likely to continue
- Powered front seats likely to be retained
- Rear seat massage function could also be offered
New seat colours and trims could also be introduced.
Engine and gearbox options
Mechanically, the car will continue with the same engines.
- 1.0 litre TSI petrol engine
- 1.5 litre TSI petrol engine
Gearbox changes are important here.
- 6 speed manual continues with 1.0 engine
- New 8 speed automatic may replace older unit
- 1.5 engine to get 7 speed DSG only
Power figures will likely stay similar.
- 1.0 engine makes around 115 PS and 178 Nm
- 1.5 engine makes around 150 PS and 250 Nm
The test car spotted was equipped with twin exhaust tips, indicating that it was the GT variant.
Price and launch timeline
The facelift is expected to be priced between Rs 11 lakh and Rs 19 lakh, with a launch likely in the second half of the year, making it an important update for the sedan in the coming months.
Rivals in the segment
The facelifted Virtus will go up against rivals like the Hyundai Verna, Honda City and Skoda Slavia. The Verna has already been updated recently, while the Slavia and City are also expected to receive updates later this year, making the competition even more stronger.
Conclusion
With better brakes, a new gearbox and more features expected, the driving experience should feel more refined. The overall design is likely to stay familiar, but the package could turn out to be more balanced based on what the spy images suggest.