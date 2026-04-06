Toyota India Announces Price Hike Across Models in April 2026

A fresh price revision has been applied across several models from Toyota in India. The change covers SUVs, MPVs and hatchbacks, with different hike levels depending on the model and variant.
The increase starts from a very small amount and goes up to a high jump on premium models.
Models with highest increase
Some big SUVs have seen the biggest jump in price.
- Land Cruiser 300 gets the highest hike of Rs 2.16 lakh
- Fortuner price goes up by Rs 69,000
- Hilux pickup increases by Rs 56,000
- Innova Crysta becomes costlier by Rs 39,000
Even though percentage is not very high, the total amount is large because of the high base price.
Engine Wise Price Change for Innova Hycross
The Innova Hycross has two different price changes.
- Hybrid version increases by Rs 54,000
- Petrol version increases by Rs 39,000
This depends on the powertrain and variant selection.
Small cars and compact SUV updates
Smaller Toyota models also get a price change, but the increase is limited.
- Urban Cruiser Hyryder increases up to Rs 5,000 on select variants
- Glanza V AMT goes up by Rs 20,000
- Taisor turbo variants rise by Rs 22,000
Hyryder hybrid and mild hybrid trims see only a very small change of around 0.10 percent.
Price hike summary table
Model wise increase:
|Model
|Variant / Grades
|New Price Increase
|% Change
|Fortuner
|Full range
|Rs 69,000
|1.75%
|Innova Crysta
|Full range
|Rs 39,000
|1.75%
|Innova Hycross
|SHEV Hybrid
|Up to Rs 54,000
|1.75%
|Innova Hycross
|Petrol
|Rs 39,000
|2.00%
|Urban Cruiser Hyryder
|Neo Drive (G, V) + Hybrid (S, G)
|Up to Rs 5,000
|0.10%
|Glanza
|V AMT
|Rs 20,000
|0.20%
|Taisor
|Turbo trims
|Rs 22,000
|2.00%
|Hilux
|All variants
|Rs 56,000
|1.75%
|Land Cruiser 300
|ZX trim
|Rs 2,16,000
|0.80%
Why prices are going up
The company has not given a detailed reason, but such changes usually happen due to rising material and production cost. Market conditions also play a role in such updates.
Sales performance update
Toyota has recorded strong sales figures overall.
- March 2026 sales stood at 37,194 units
- Year on year growth reached 23.80 percent
- Quarter 1 sales crossed 1,05,108 units
- Full year sales reached 4,06,081 units
- Export growth also crossed 41 percent
Demand remains strong across SUVs and hybrid models.
Future plans in India
There are also changes expected in future lineup.
- Next generation Fortuner expected soon
- Urban Cruiser EV (Ebella) will launch with up to 543 km range.
- Land Cruiser FJ based model may arrive by 2028.
- Innova Crysta may end by 2027 due to emission rules
- New hybrid based MPV may replace Crysta for fleet buyers