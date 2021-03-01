Volkswagen Unveils Golf GTI Clubsport 45 Special Edition To Celebrate 45 Years Of The Golf GTI

The German auto giant Volkswagen first rolled out its Golf GTI MK 1 way back in 1976. Since then, India has witnessed its first cricket world cup victory, the introduction of India’s favourite and biggest car brand, Maruti Suzuki, 1991 economic reforms, immense success in space programmes, a war victory, a second cricket world cup, multiple governments etc. and what not! And 45 years later, to mark and celebrate a special milestone, VW has unveiled the limited-edition Golf GTI Clubsport 45 to honour and the 45-years long legacy of its hot hatch.

More details

From the nomenclature itself, it is pretty clear that the limited edition model is based on its latest, MK 8 Golf GTI Clubsport model.

The limited-edition model will go on sale in the UK around April retail prices start from just a shade under GBP 40,000 which translates to around INR 41 lakhs. The limited-edition Golf GTI Clubsport 45 comes with a black roof spoiler which by the way, looks quite lovely from the rear, and a black contrast roof, both of which are a homage to the black frame that surrounded the rear glass of the Golf GTI MK 1. The Golf GTI Clubsport 45 also includes a set of 19” Scottsdale alloys with red pinstriping, wherein the pinstripes again pay homage to the MK 1 Golf GTI. Also included are a bunch of ‘45’ decals and badging.

The limited-edition model comes equipped with the race package with de-limits the electronic speed limit. Now, VW hasn’t what number the limited edition would clock without the limiter but the standard version, with the limiter, can do 155 mph or 250 kph flat out and takes around 5.6 seconds to sprint from 0-100 which is quick.

Under the hood sits a familiar 2.0L turbo petrol engine which now delivers 300HP of peak power and 400Nm of peak torque. All this grunt is transferred to the asphalt beneath the front axle via a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox. This model also gets a sportier exhaust which throats up the sound of that 2.0L engine.

Furthermore, you get a VAQ electromechanical locking front differential as opposed to the standard GTI’s electronic XDS system, which allows you to various modes or tune the settings yourself. This is a hot hatch that every dream garage should possess!