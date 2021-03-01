2021 Mahindra Scorpio Spied With 17” Alloys And All-Wheel Discs

2021 is going to be a mega year for Mahindra & Mahindra and M&M will be kicking the proceedings off with the highly, quite highly anticipated launch of the new-gen XUV 500 in calendar Q1 2021. However, with the buzz around the new XUV 500 being sky high, Mahindra will also be launching the new-gen Scorpio in the second quarter and has quite a bit of excitement going around for itself. Both these upcoming products are spotted testing at regular intervals. One such spy video has given away some more info about the all-new Scorpio.

A recent spy video by PowerStrokePS from Chennai clearly shows the 245/65 section 17” alloys on the all-new Scorpio. Upon closer inspection, we can also see the rear disc brakes indicating the new Scorpio might be offered with all-wheel discs.

Recently, some interior spy shots of the new Scorpio showcased an engine start/stop button and the multi-function steering wheel.

More details

In 2021, Scorpio will receive a generational update, and again everything will be new, right from the design, platform, interiors and even the name. From the test mule, it is clear that the Scorpio will be longer and wider meaning there will be more room inside. It looks mean and built for abuse in its tall, boxy frame. The headlamp setup upfront, from the spy shots, looks pretty sleek and the overall front fascia, although heavily camouflaged, looks appealing.

The rear door will open sideways as on the current Scorpio. It features a signature Mahindra slat grille curved wheel arches on the side. This design does seem a bit less butch, a bit toned down and a bit more modern than the current version.

The inside will be a completely new story too. Most interior bits will be borrowed from the Marazzo, Thar and XUV 300 which should make for a great cabin. It will get a 7” maybe an 8” inch infotainment system, Apple car play, Android Auto, voice commands, digital instrument console, automatic climate control etc. to name a few features.

It will be underpinned by an all-new platform, that underpins the Thar as well. Under the hood, it will get a 2.0L, mStallion turbo petrol engine which should make more than 150HP and a 2.2L mHawk diesel engine which should deliver around 160HP of peak power. It will be mated to a six-speed manual or an automatic unit. This platform should also offer very good safety ratings for the new-gen Scorpio. We surely can’t wait for this one!