The 2020 Honda Africa Twin launched in India at Rs. 15.35 lac, Gets Manual Transmission

The 2020 Honda Africa Twin has been every ADV motorcyclists’ wet dream and we have it finally here in India! Honda has launched the Africa Twin Adventure Sports which is now lighter, has a bigger engine and more tech-laden than ever before. This time around, we also get the Manual transmission option for the motorcyclists who want some things to remain old school.

Ricky Brabec, the reigning 2020 Dakar Rally World Champion from Monster Energy Honda Team was present at the launch event too

The Africa Twin gets bigger 1,084 cc parallel twin engine, up from the previous 998cc. The new engine produces 12% more peak power, 11% more peak torque. This will help this legendary motorcycle to fight with its rivals even more fiercely.

It is 5kg lighter yet powerful, offering 10% more power to weight ratio. This has been achieved by revising the frame and now features a bolt-on aluminium subframe. The swingarm, too, is aluminium. Bigger engine and lesser weight means it is going to be a hoot to ride!

The IMU unit which did the job in the previous iteration of the Africa Twin has been upgraded and now includes Wheelie Control, Cornering ABS with off-road setting, Rear Lift Control and Cornering Detection.

The upgrades don’t end here as Honda has thrown in some more bells and whistles to increase the convenience of the rider like Adjustable 5-stage windscreen, Dual LED headlights, Cornering Lights, Tubeless tires, Tubeless tires and Cruise Control.

Tech-laden instrument clusters have become a norm in this segment and it would have been a shame if Honda didn’t upgrade the Instrument Cluster of the Africa Twin but they went ahead and loaded it with everything they could. It is a full colour Multi Information Display (MID) 6.5-inch TFT touch screen display with the Apple CarPlay & Bluetooth connectivity feature. The MID can also be customized to show various levels of information relative to the riding mode chosen, and is easy to use even when wearing gloves.

Elaborating on the significance of the 2020 new Africa Twin and Honda’s plans ahead, Mr. Minoru Kato, President, CEO & Managing Director, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Honda today started the BS-VI era of its premium motorcycling business. And we are delighted to bring to India, the two ultimate world champions of Adventure for the first time ever – Ricky Brabec (2020 Dakar rally world champion from Monster Energy Honda Team) and the 2020 Africa Twin in Manual transmission as well! We are confident that the 2020 Africa Twin will take adventure to the next level. Going ahead, expect a lot more excitement from the BigWing (Honda’s premium motorcycling business).”

Announcing the bookings for Africa Twin Adventure Sports, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President – Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd, said, “Since its Indian debut in 2017, the mighty Africa Twin’s tribe celebrates over 200 adventure lovers. The all-new 2020 Africa Twin unleashes more power for the #TrueAdventure lovers. Simply put, it’s brand new from ground up – new frame, new bigger engine, more peak power & peak torque, new electronics, new suspension enhancing the legend’s long range off-road capabilities. Bookings for the two variants – DCT and Manual start from today itself! So get ready to conquer all terrains.”

Starting today, Honda has started the bookings for 2020 Africa Twin at its BigWing dealerships. Price starts from Rs. 15.35 lac (ex-showroom, pan India). The Automatic DCT variant will retail at Rs. 16.10 lac. Deliveries will commence from May 2020.