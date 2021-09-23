Home News Volkswagen Taigun Vs Rivals: Prices, Specs and Features compared Volkswagen Taigun Vs Rivals: Prices, Specs and Features compared September 23, 2021 | Team Motoroids Added in: News The mid-size SUV segment is growing day by day. MG recently revealed the Astor with its first in class ADAS features and the Koreans are already dominating the segment. With the Skoda Kushaq out for a while now, it is time for its twin i.e. the Volkswagen Taigun to be launched. Let’s take a look at how all the mid-size SUVs stack up against each other. Price Volkswagen Taigun Skoda Kushaq Hyundai Creta Kia Seltos Entry-level petrol manual ₹10.50 lakhs- ₹14.57 ₹10.50 lakhs-₹14.60 lakhs ₹10.16 lakhs-₹14.12 lakhs ₹9.95 lakhs- ₹13.75 lakhs Entry-level petrol automatic ₹14.10 lakhs- ₹15.90 lakhs ₹14.20 lakhs-₹16.20 lakhs ₹15.60 lakhs- ₹16.81 lakhs ₹14.75 lakhs Turbo petrol manual ₹15 lakhs ₹16.20 lakhs N.A. ₹15.45 lakhs Turbo petrol automatic ₹17.50 lakhs ₹18 lakhs ₹16.82 lakhs- ₹17.87 lakhs ₹17.54 lakhs- ₹18.04 lakhs The Kia Seltos is the only SUV in the segment to start below the ₹10 lakh mark and also the one with the cheapest entry-level petrol manual variants. Do note that the Creta and Seltos petrol manuals do not come in their top-end variants. In terms of entry-level automatic variants, the Taigun and Kushaq are neck to neck while undercutting the Seltos and the Creta. The Volkswagen Taigun is the cheapest turbo-petrol mid-size SUV in its segment. Do note that the MG Astor hasn’t been launched yet and it could surprise everyone if it is priced aggressively. Dimensions Volkswagen Taigun Skoda Kushaq Hyundai Creta Kia Seltos MG Astor Length 4221mm 4225mm 4300mm 4315mm 4323mm Width 1760mm 1760mm 1790mm 1800mm 1809mm Height 1612mm 1612mm 1635mm 1645mm 1653mm Wheelbase 2651mm 2651mm 2610mm 2610mm 2580mm The MG Astor trumps its competition in terms of dimensions. It is the tallest, widest and longest midsize SUV in its class. Interestingly, the Astor has the smallest wheelbase in its class. The Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq have the longest wheelbase in the class despite being the smallest among everyone. Powertrain Volkswagen Taigun Skoda Kushaq Hyundai Creta Kia Seltos MG Astor Engine 1.0-litre turbo petrol/1.5-litre turbo petrol 1.0-litre turbo petrol/1.5-litre turbo petrol 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol/1.4 litre turbo petrol 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol/1.4 litre turbo petrol naturally-aspirated 1.5-litre petrol/ 1.3-litre turbo petrol Transmission 6 speed manual, 6 speed automatic/7 speed DCT 6 speed manual, 6 speed automatic/7 speed DCT 6 speed manual, CVT/ 7 speed DCT 6 speed manual, CVT/ 7 speed DCT 6 speed manual, CVT/ 6 speed automatic Power 115ps/150ps 115ps/150ps 115ps/140ps 115ps/140ps 110ps/140ps Torque 178nm/250nm 178nm/250nm 144nm/242nm 144nm/242nm 144nm/220nm

The Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and MG Astor miss out on the option of a diesel engine which the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos offer. The 1.5-litre diesel in the Koreans produces 115ps and 250nm of torque and it can be mated to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. In terms of entry-level petrol engines, the Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq are the most powerful thanks to the engine being turbocharged and other cars making use of a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine. The Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq also have the most powerful turbo-petrol engine as well at 150hp and 250nm of torque. The MG Astor has the least amount of torque with its 1.3-litre turbocharged engine at 220nm.

Features

The Volkswagen Taigun gets a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with 6 speakers and wireless smartphone connectivity. Top-end variants will also get an 8-inch virtual cockpit. Other features include wireless charging, cooled glovebox, USB C type charging ports, rear A/C vents, electrically foldable mirrors, ventilated seats, automatic climate control with touch-sensitive controls, and Volkswagen’s new three-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel. The Taigun comes loaded with as many as 40 safety features. Some of the safety features include ESC, TCS, ABS, EBD, ISOFIX child mounts, rollover mitigation, brake disc wiping, Multi collision braking, electronic differential lock, dual airbags, adjustable headrests and 3-point seatbelts for the middle passenger. Top-end variants will also get 6 airbags, tyre deflation warning, auto-dimming IRVM and hill start assist.

Some of the highlight features of the Kushaq are wireless android auto and apple car play, sunroof, ventilated seats, LED lights, wireless charging, cruise control, push-button start/stop and safety features like Rollover protection, brake disc wiping, ASR, MSR, Electronic differential lock with XDS and XDS+, three-point seatbelts for all the rear passengers and multi-collision braking.

The MG Astor gets a 10.1 touchscreen infotainment system with Jio e-sim, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, push-button start/stop, 6-way electrically adjustable driver seat, PM 2.5 filter for the A/C, three modes for the steering wheel, heated ORVMS, rain-sensing wipers, digital key with Bluetooth technology and a 360-degree parking camera. It also gets an AI assistant which is basically a droid placed on the Astor’s dashboard that can interact with you, perform certain functions and it can also change its expressions! The Astor will come loaded with active and passive safety features. It will come with 6 airbags, traction control, electronic stability control and hill descent control. It will also feature autonomous level 2 capability such as adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, speed assist system, blind-spot detection, forward-collision warning, rear cross-traffic alert and intelligent headlamp control.

The Seltos has unique features such as remote start/stop from keyfob, heads up display, UV cut glass, front parking sensors, 360-degree camera and blind view monitor. It also gets features like ventilated seats, electric driver seat adjustment, Bose sound system, 10.25 inch HD touchscreen and 7 inch MID. It offers safety equipment like TPMS, 6 airbags, TCS, HLA, ESC etc.

The Hyundai Creta offers a semi-digital instrument cluster, selectable drive modes(eco, comfort, sport) and traction modes(sand, mud, snow), panoramic sunroof, air purifier with touch-enabled AQI display, rear sunshade, rear reclining seats, electric parking brake with auto hold, ventilated seats and electrically adjustable driver seat. . It offers safety equipment like TPMS, 6 airbags, TCS, HLA, ESC etc.