KTM India Announces Pro-XP Riding Programme For Its Owners: Here Are All The Details

KTM India has announced the launch of a unique riding program ‘KTM Pro-XP’ which offers a range of exclusive, exciting, premium, and differentiated riding experiences to KTM owners, across Off-Road Adventure, Street and Track. This makes KTM the only brand in its category to offer such varied riding experiences. The mission of KTM Pro-XP is to partner with KTM owners to explore their true biking potential and help them become Pro-bikers by giving them access to these differentiated experiences.

A brief overview

All riding experiences are specially curated and led by KTM master trainers. A brief overview of the key experience pillars under KTM Pro-XP can be found below:

I) Adventure Pro Experiences: Set of curated experiences to handhold the KTM Adventure owners in their journey to become off-road Pro-Bikers.

Adventure Tours – Marquee long-distance tours ranging from 7 to 14 days guided by experts covering the less-travelled, adventurous route to breath-taking destinations like Ladakh, Goa, Konkan, Kinnaur, Sikkim, West Coast, etc.

Adventure Academy – Single day closed-circuit off-road training program designed by KTM Experts, conducted in top 15 cities

Adventure Trails – Single day adventure rides on special trails curated and led by KTM experts, conducted in top 30 cities

II) Street Pro Experiences: Set of experiences for KTM Duke and RC owners which not only let them experience the serenity of riding to iconic destinations but also the pure adrenaline rush of a KTM.

Power Rides – Adrenaline-loaded, breath-taking ride led by KTM Experts to iconic destinations like Gir, Ranthambore, Darjeeling, Kolli Hills, Konkan, Kanyakumari, and Konark

Pro Getaways – Exclusive single-day ride for 250cc and 390cc owners, packed with tarmac fun, conducted in more than 22 cities

Urban Escape – Single day exciting morning rides to experience tarmac thrills near your city, conducted by KTM dealerships on 3rd Sunday of every month

III) Track Pro Experiences: Experience for KTM Duke and RC owners which makes the rider ‘Race Like A Pro’

Track Day – A day of learning at the track with track riding sessions with racing experts

Official statement

Speaking on the occasion Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking) at Bajaj Auto Ltd. said “KTM is the most loved European motorcycling brand among the biking enthusiasts in India. When they buy a KTM, they not only get an outstanding machine but also get exclusive access to KTM Pro-XP: set of Pro-Experiences across Off-Road Adventure, Street and Track, which helps them become a Pro-biker. KTM owners crave for experiences that help them understand their bike better, explore the full purposive nature of the bike and develop better skills as a biker. They crave to be a part of community of like-minded riders. KTM Pro-XP is designed to open the doors for our owners to do that and experience the ‘World of KTM’ to the fullest.”