Volkswagen Taigun facelift teased ahead of April 9 launch

Something big is coming from Volkswagen and the teaser already gives a hint. The new Volkswagen Taigun facelift is ready for its official reveal on April 9, and the focus is clearly on design and features.
Design changes expected
The teaser is short, but a few changes are easy to notice.
Key highlights
- New front bumper design
- Updated grille section
- Revised LED headlamps
- New tail lamp design
- Possible connected light bar
One major talking point is the illuminated VW logo. This could be a first for this segment and gives the SUV a fresh look, especially at night.
The overall shape is expected to remain the same, but the front and rear could get enough changes to feel fresh. The lines may look sharper and the stance could appear stronger than before.
More design updates expected
- New alloy wheel design
- Slight changes to bumpers
- Possible new colour options
- Illuminated badge at front and rear
Cabin and features
Inside details are not fully out yet, but changes are expected based on recent updates seen in its sibling Skoda Kushaq.
Expected interior updates
- Larger touchscreen infotainment system
- Fully digital instrument cluster
- Improved connected tech
- Possible AI integration
More comfort features may also be added.
- Panoramic sunroof in higher variants
- Single pane sunroof in lower trims
- Ventilated front seats
- Rear seat massage function expected
There could also be small daily usability improvements, like better AC cooling with a new compressor setup.
Engine and gearbox
Engine options are likely to stay the same.
- 1.0 litre turbo petrol engine
- 1.5 litre turbo petrol engine
Gearbox options may see an update.
- 6 speed manual is expected to remain
- 7 speed DSG will likely stay with the 1.5 engine
- New 8 speed automatic may replace older 6 speed AT for 1.0 engine
This new gearbox can improve both comfort and fuel efficiency.
Rivals and pricing
The Taigun will continue to compete with models like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder and Honda Elevate.
A slight price increase is expected with the added features and updates.